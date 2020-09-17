Prep cross country: Tiger boys race to Rich Engel title

CEDAR FALLS—When Brady Hogan crossed the finish line at the annual Rich Engel Cross Country Invitational, he was not quite sure if he had crossed in time.
The senior from Decorah was in a shoulder-to-shoulder race with Cedar Falls Tigers junior, Alex Horstman most of the night.
But it was Hogan who crossed first in a time of 16 minutes, 19.4 seconds, a full five seconds ahead of Horstman.
“I tried to kick it in twice and pass him,” Hogan said referring to Horstman. “I finally got around him at the top of the hill and let the hammer go. I knew he was still right there but I just had to keep pushing because I feel I can win each time I run.”
For Horstman it was an exciting race that he felt he could win, but knew he had to be at his best because he fell to Hogan last year as well.
“I really worked hard all summer to get in my best shape not just physically but in the mindset as well,” said Horstman. “I knew he was on my heels the whole way and when he passed me down the stretch, he just zoomed by me. I was waiting for him to slow just a little, but he kicked it in and it was tight, and I gave it my best. I was happy to see that the rest of the guys finished strong to help get first place.”
Horstman was making a nod to the rest off his squad as the Tigers had seven runners finish in the Top 10 as Cedar Falls cruised to the boys title scoring 20 points, with Southeast Polk a distant second with 115.
On the girls’ course, Ankeny took first place honors with 77 points on the strength of Lauren McMahon top finish of 18:42.6.
The men’s race was a tight one from start to finish as Horstman and Hogan had great jumps to start and pushed each other to the end.
“We talked about how we wanted to come in here and compete with some of these big 4-A schools,” said Hogan of his Vikings team mates. “We had good scouting reports on Cedar Falls and this course and we felt good as a team coming down here to run.”
The Vikings finished fifth overall with 164 points.
The Tiger pack that finished behind Horstman and Hogan were Michael Goodenbour (3rd place), TJ Tomlyanovich (4), Brayden Burnett (5), and Joel Burris (6). Eli Smith took eighth, and Cooper Olsen finished ninth.
Cedar Falls boys’ head coach Scott Gall was impressed with his team’s performance.
“These guys are really a strong group,” said Gall. “They work so hard together and compete every day and do what they have to do. We got off to a pretty fast start today and sometimes you can get off to too much of a fast start. Alex (Horstman) is the type of athlete that can win whatever he wants to. He sticks his nose in there and fights hard,” added Gall. “All these guys are competitive and I hope they can remember how fun this all was so they can reflect back on these days as they get older.”
Decorah made a big splash on the girls’ side with Rebecca Anderson grabbing a fourth-place ribbon finishing just eight seconds behind McMahon.
“My coach gave me a goal to reach and I felt pretty good finishing the way I did,” said Anderson. “It was fun coming down here and running with the best teams and athletes and I was excited for the way it went. This course challenges you a little because it repeats itself and is a little more flat than the one back home. Back home is much hillier and really challenges you.”
For the Tiger girls, Amara Lytle was the first athlete across for the home team with a time of 20:27.4, good enough for 13th place.
Results
Girls
Team Standings—1. Ankeny 77, 2. Urbandale 90, 3. Western Dubuque 97, 4. Dubuque Hempstead 104, 5. Dubuque Senior 106, 6. Cedar Falls 120, 7. Decorah 195, 8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 203, 9. Waverly-Shell Rock 262, 10. Mason City 272, 11. Dike-New Hartford 279, 12. Hudson 307, 13. Cedar Rapids Washington 356, 14. Aplington-Parkersburg 432, 15. Waterloo 443, 16. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 489, 17. Cedar Rapids Xavier 508, 18. Grundy Center-Gladbrook 526.
Top-Ten Individauls—1. Lauren McMahon (Ank) 18:42.6, 2. Izzy Gorton (DS) 19:18.2, 3. Keelee Leitzen (DH) 19:31.4, 4. Rebecca Anderson (Dec) 19:34.1, 5. Brooke O’Brien (DH) 19:46.9, 6. Emma Hoins (WSR) 19:57.5, 7. Lauren Klein (WD), 20:02.2, 8. Cyrstal Ruden (Urbandale), 20:05.7, 9. Lilly Boge (WD), 20:08.3, 10. Alyssa Klein (WD), 20:16.5
Cedar Falls – 13. Amara Lytle, 20:27.4, 16. Anna Scannell, 20:34.1, 19. Rachel Mandt, 20:51.7, 33. Jules Fromm, 21:28.3, 39. Anna Becker 21:37.3
Waterloo XC – 54. Charlotte Gettman, 22:19.3, 84. Victoria Knight, 23:33.4, 88. Madison Tieskotter, 23:48.8, 103. Alivia See, 24:58.9, 114. Ajla Dzelic, 26:12.2.
Boys
Team Standings—1. Cedar Falls 20, 2. Southeast Polk 115, 3. Ankeny 130, 4. Urbandale 134, 5. Decorah 164, 6. CR Kennedy (180), 7. Senior 201, 8. Waverly-Shell Rock 228, 9. CR Jefferson 264, 10. Western Dubuque 295, 11. CR Washington 321, 12. Hempstead 336, 13. Mason City 340, 14. Waterloo 359, 15. Grundy Center-Gladbrook 385, 16. Hudson 424, 17. Valley Lutheran 469, 18. D-NH 517, 19. CR Xavier 538, 20. A-P 641.
Top-Ten Individuals—1. Brady Hogan (Dec) 16:19.4, 2. Alex Horstman (CF) 16:24.4, 3. Michael Goodenbour (CF) 16:27.0, 4. TJ Tomlyanovich (CF) 16:32.3, 5. Brayden Burnett (CF) 16:33.4, 6. Joel Burris (CF) 16:36.9, 7. Anthony Moran (Urb) 16:41.8, 8. Eli Smith (CF) 16:42.3, 9. Cooper Olsen (CF) 16:50.5, 10. Chase Bartlett (SEP), 16:52.5
Waterloo XC – 44. Andrew Congdon, 18:07.4, 54. Ian Lucas, 18:19.8, 67. Andrew Tracy, 18:38.6, 94. Cooper Paxton, 19:17.8, 100. Preston Engstrom, 19:25.9
