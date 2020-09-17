Prep cross country: Tiger boys race to Rich Engel title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS—When Brady Hogan crossed the finish line at the annual Rich Engel Cross Country Invitational, he was not quite sure if he had crossed in time.

The senior from Decorah was in a shoulder-to-shoulder race with Cedar Falls Tigers junior, Alex Horstman most of the night.

But it was Hogan who crossed first in a time of 16 minutes, 19.4 seconds, a full five seconds ahead of Horstman.

“I tried to kick it in twice and pass him,” Hogan said referring to Horstman. “I finally got around him at the top of the hill and let the hammer go. I knew he was still right there but I just had to keep pushing because I feel I can win each time I run.”

For Horstman it was an exciting race that he felt he could win, but knew he had to be at his best because he fell to Hogan last year as well.

“I really worked hard all summer to get in my best shape not just physically but in the mindset as well,” said Horstman. “I knew he was on my heels the whole way and when he passed me down the stretch, he just zoomed by me. I was waiting for him to slow just a little, but he kicked it in and it was tight, and I gave it my best. I was happy to see that the rest of the guys finished strong to help get first place.”