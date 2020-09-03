Prep cross country: Tiger boys, girls take second at Ames Invitational

AMES – The split between the Cedar Falls boys' top-four runners Thursday was 15 seconds as the Tigers had four runners finish in the top ten of the Ames Invitational as part of a second place team finish.
Junior Alex Horstman led the way with a fourth-place finish in 16 minutes, 8.3 seconds. Joel Burris was fifth, Michael Goodenbour eighth and TJ Tomlyanovich ninth.
Sioux City North won with 29 points, while Cedar Falls scored 47.
Waterloo XC was fifth with Andrew Congdon the team’s top finisher in 28th.
In the girls’ race, Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytle was sixth in 20:34.8. The Tigers took second behind Waukee.
Victoria Knight led Waterloo XC by taking 25th.
Girls
Team standings – 1. Waukee 19, 2. Cedar Falls 53, 3. Sioux City North 91, 4. Ames 102, 5. Marshalltown 134, 6. Waterloo 175.
Top-five individuals – 1. Peyton Kelderman (Waukee), 19:38.6, 2. Madison Judas (Waukee), 19:55.3, 3. Elizabeth Jordan (SCN), 19:58.3, 4. Marguax Basart (Waukee), 20:00.1, 5. Abby Kinney (Waukee), 20:34.0
Cedar Falls – 6. Amara Lytle, 20:34.8, 9. Rachel Mandt, 20:56.0, 10. Anna Scannell, 20:56.0, 13. Jules Fromm, 21:38.8, 15. Anna Becker, 21:55.2
Waterloo – 25. Victoria Knight, 23:03.01, 33. Madison Tieskotter, 24:43.2, 38. Alivia See, 26:24.0, 39. Eleanor Flilippone, 26:41.1, 40. Laura Hepworth, 26:54.7.
Boys
Team standings – 1. Sioux City North 29, 2. Cedar Falls 47, 3. Ames 73, 4. Waukee 76, 5. Waterloo 157, 6. Marshalltown 175, 7. Des Moines Hoover 193.
Top-five individuals – 1. Aniey Akok (Ames), 15:40.9, 2. Gabe Nash (SCN), 15:53.0, 3. Will Lohr (SCN), 16:04.9, 4. Alex Horstman (Cedar Falls), 16:08.3, 5. Joel Burris (Cedar Falls), 16:16.8.
Cedar Falls – 4. Horstman, 16:08.3, 5. Burris, 16:16.8, 8. Michael Goodenbour, 16:22.3, 9. TJ Tomlyanovich, 16:23.8, 21. Joshua Bunjes, 17:18.8.
Waterloo – 27. Andrew Congdon, 18:00.8, 28. Preston Engstrom, 18:01.2, 32. Ian Lucas, 18:20.1, 34. Andrew Tracy, 18:29.5, 36. Kaelan Eilers, 19:04.3.
