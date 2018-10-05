CEDAR RAPIDS — Ben Conrad took fourth overall in a time of 16 minutes and 21.60 seconds to lead Cedar Falls to a fourth-place team finish at the Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet Thursday at Noelridge Park.
Conrad finished just 24 seconds back of champion Jack Pendergast of Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Michael Goodenbour also had a Top-20 finish for the Tigers, taking 19th in 17:02.38.
Dubuque Hempstead with six runners in the Top 15 claimed the boys’ title.
In the girls’ race, McKenzie Michael led Cedar Falls with a 15th-place finish in 20:00.59. The Tigers took fifth overall, just eight points back of Iowa City West for fourth.
MVC Supermeet results
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Dubuque Senior 90, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 119, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 138, 4. Iowa City West 144, 5. Cedar Falls 152, 6. Iowa City Liberty 157, 7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 159, 8. Iowa City High 162, 9. Dubuque Hempstead 173, 10. Linn-Mar 175, 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 220, 12. Western Dubuque 335, 13. Cedar Rapids Xavier 408, 14. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 443, 15. Waterloo 453.
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Ashlyn Keeney (Liberty), 17:36.8, 2. Micah Poellet (Linn-Mar), 18:14.24, 3. Claire Edmondson (Senior), 18:45.27, 4. Lillian Schmidt (Senior), 18:54.13, 5. Gabby Moran (Wahlert), 19:00.99.
CEDAR FALLS — 15. McKenzie Michael, 20:00.59, 29. Paige Wageman, 20:15.53, 34. Jules Fromm, 20:33.59, 36. Amara Lytle, 20:37.00, 37. Sara Goodenbour, 20:37.00.
WATERLOO — 84. Madison Tieskotter, 22:52.85, 87. Victoria Knight, 23:02.18, 88. Regan Davis, 23:02.64, 95. Meredith Eighmey, 23:42.34, 101. Doris Dilparic, 24:33.29.
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Dubuque Hempstead 43, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 77, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 97, 4. Cedar Falls 113, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 157, 6. Dubuque Senior 196, 7. Iowa City West 202, 8. Linn-Mar 215, 9. Iowa City High 233, 10. Dubuque Wahlert 249, 11. Iowa City Liberty 316, 12. Western Dubuque 325, 13. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 349, 14. Cedar Rapids Xavier 384, 15. Waterloo 478.
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Jack Pendergast (Prairie), 15:57.74, 2. Jacob Green (Kennedy), 16:03.95, 3. Dylan Dolezal (Linn-Mar), 16:17.29, 4. Brandon Conrad (Cedar Falls), 16:21.60, 5. Ben Hemiston (Hempstead), 16:22.14.
CEDAR FALLS — 4. Conrad, 16:21.60, 19. Michael Goodenbour, 17:02.38, 29. Alex Mujica, 17:14.78, 30. Eli Smith, 17:15.11, 31. Brayden Burnett, 17:16.00, 32. Alex Horstman, 17:16.15.
WATERLOO — 92. Isaac Davis, 18:34.07, 93. Andrew Newlon, 18:34.30, 96. Andrew Congdon, 18:42.28, 97. Bryce Buhlman, 18:43.28, 100. Cole Knight, 19:00.17.
