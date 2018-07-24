CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls has hired Scott Gall and Amanda Johnson as the new head coaches of the highly successful Tiger men’s and women’s cross country teams.
Gall succeeds Troy Becker, who gave up the coaching position to become Cedar Falls’ new director of athletics. Gall is an accomplished runner who competed in cross country and track through high school and college.
At Wabash College, he was a two-time All-American in cross country and went on to become a U.S. Olympic Trials qualifer in the marathon and a five-time US National Mountain Running Team member.
As a coach, Gall has six years experience as a high school track and field and cross country coach and coached one of his prep teams in Colorado to a state title. He also has 10 years experience as a personal coach for collegiate and post-collegiate athletes, including five Ironman Triathlon finishers and an Olympic Trials marathon qualifier.
“Scott brings a lifetime of running knowledge to this position and he already has great relationships with many of our runners,” said Becker. “I’m super excited that we were able to have him take over the program.”
Becker feels the same way about Johnson. She was a three-time All-American at Wartburg, a three-time NCAA qualifier in cross country, a five-time NCAA track and field qualifier and part of two NCAA championship teams.
Since graduating from Wartburg, Johnson served as a junior high cross country assistant for four years and then was an assisant under former Cedar Falls head coach Don Williams for four years.
“Amanda brings a lot of running experience and passion to the head coaching position,” said Becker. “She has also established great relationships with our runners and has really benefited from being around the program the last couple of years.
“We are excited to have her take over and help continue the strong tradition we have in women’s cross country.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.