Prep boys'golf: Sawyer, Cedar Falls claim 4A district title

CEDAR RAPIDS – Sophomore Owen Sawyer carded a one-under 71 to help the Cedar Falls boys’ golf team qualify for the state tournament Monday for the fifth consecutive season in a Class 4A district meet.

Sawyer bested a field of 81 golfers at the Elmcrest Country Club, topping Marshalltown’s Grant Greazel by two strokes.

The Tigers posted a score of 306, tying Cedar Rapids Xavier for the low score, but were crowned district champions on tiebreaker, which is best score by fifth golfer.

Luke Meyer added a 76 and Max Tjoa a 79.

Sawyer, Meyer, Tjoa and Gus Ferguson were played in last year’s state meet for Cedar Falls at the Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City.

The 4A state meet will be held this Friday and Saturday at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

Waterloo West took 10th Monday led by Mitch Fordyce’s 80. East was 15th. Bryce Borseth and Preston Powers led the Trojans with 111s.

Results