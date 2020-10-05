Prep boys'golf: Sawyer, Cedar Falls claim 4A district title

CEDAR RAPIDS – Sophomore Owen Sawyer carded a one-under 71 to help the Cedar Falls boys’ golf team qualify for the state tournament Monday for the fifth consecutive season in a Class 4A district meet.
Sawyer bested a field of 81 golfers at the Elmcrest Country Club, topping Marshalltown’s Grant Greazel by two strokes.
The Tigers posted a score of 306, tying Cedar Rapids Xavier for the low score, but were crowned district champions on tiebreaker, which is best score by fifth golfer.
Luke Meyer added a 76 and Max Tjoa a 79.
Sawyer, Meyer, Tjoa and Gus Ferguson were played in last year’s state meet for Cedar Falls at the Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City.
The 4A state meet will be held this Friday and Saturday at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
Support Local Journalism
Waterloo West took 10th Monday led by Mitch Fordyce’s 80. East was 15th. Bryce Borseth and Preston Powers led the Trojans with 111s.
Results
Team Standings – *1. Cedar Falls 306, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 306, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 314, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 316, 5. Marshalltown 326, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington, 328, 7. Iowa City West 339, 8. Dubuque Senior 342, 9. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 343, 10. Waterloo West 346, 11. Dubuque Hempstead 350, 12. Iowa City High 378, 14. Clington 406, 15. Waterloo East 448.
*Cedar Falls wins on tiebreaker (Best fifth score)
Medalist – Owen Saywer (CF), 71. Runner-up: Grant Greazel (M-Town), 73.
Cedar Falls: Owen Sawyer 71, Luke Meyer 76, Max Tjoa 79, Gus Ferguson 80, Ethan Le 84.
West: Mitch Fordyce 80, Brady O’Connor 89, Jaxon Schmidt 88, Landon Sturch 89.
East: Bryce Borseth 111, Ethan Yu 107, Preston Peters 111, Eric Yu 119.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!