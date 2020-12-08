Prep boys' swimming: Cedar Falls defeats Hempstead, Senior

Connor Schaffel led Cedar Falls with the top time in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. Joseph Blasen and Connor Woods of Cedar Falls finished 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke.

Cedar Falls completed a 1-3 sweep of the IM as Cole Wilson was second and Blasen third. The Tigers were second in all three relay races. Trent Holden was second in the 50 freestyle. Wilson finished second in the 100 butterfly and Holden was second in the 100 freestyle.