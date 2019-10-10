POLK CITY — The mix included both veteran players and first-year contributors.
To date, it’s turned out perfect for the Cedar Falls boys’ golf team.
After graduating three seniors who helped the Tigers qualify for three Class 4A fall state golf tournaments, there was a question just how good Cedar Falls could be in 2019.
The Tigers already knew the answer, and that was pretty good.
With two freshmen and a junior making his varsity debut joining the lineup, and lone senior Jack Moody leading the way, Cedar Falls will be gunning for the school’s first state title Friday and Saturday at the Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City.
“Being able to go out and play and be in contention for a state title. It doesn’t get much better than that,” Moody said. “We’re all looking forward to the opportunity that we have and we’re pretty excited to play some golf with high stakes and under a lot of pressure.”
Fourth a year ago in a rain-shortened event at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville, the Tigers have tested themselves time and time again this fall besting an 18-team field in Cedar Rapids in late August which included eight state qualifying teams.
In fact, the Tigers have won every meet this year it has played in except the Linn-Mar Invitational where it finished third behind state qualifiers Cedar Rapids Washington and Waukee. Cedar Falls has beaten both of those teams in tournament play since, including edging Washington by three strokes Monday in the state qualifier.
“I don’t think many people were expecting that we were going to be as close to as good as we were last year, and we’re even better,” Moody said. “We have a lot of kids that have a passion for golf and want to work hard at it. I think it’s kind of cool that we’ve built a culture around it.”
“That was a pivotal win,” Cedar Falls coach Kenton Engels added of the win over Waukee early in the season. “That was such validation and propelled us to where we didn’t take our foot off the gas and kept on going.”
Cedar Falls returns two other players from last fall’s state qualifier, Luke Meyer and Kevin Yang. Junior Gus Ferguson has joined the top six along with freshman Max Tjoa and Owen Sawyer.
Moody leads the way with a 73.25 18-hole average, which ranks third in the state and Tjoa’s 76-stroke average ranks 14th.
Both Moody and Tjoa figure to be in the hunt for medalist honors. The Tigers’ last individual state champion was Curt Berggren in 1990.
“We’ve benefited from a couple of things with the young players,” Engels said. “First, those freshmen have prior tournament experience on the Iowa Junior PGA Tour. You can’t replicate that experience and that has been helpful.
“And, then we have a culture of competition. We got older players who look out for the younger guys ... a lot of good role models for our team.”
In addition to a strong field, Engels said the course will be challenging, too.
“We played a practice round there and it is a Point A to Point B course and you can’t go anywhere else,” Engels said.
