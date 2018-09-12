SILVIS, Ill. — TPC Deere Run proved a challenging venue for the Cedar Falls High boys’ golf team Wednesday.
The Tigers finished in seventh place in the 18-team Cedar Rapids Washington Invitational featuring most of the state’s top teams. Cedar Falls posted a score of 333, which was 26 strokes behind team champion Waukee. Pleasant Valley was second at 315 and West Des Moines Dowling third at 316.
Ben Bermel fired a 77 for Cedar Falls and Kevin Yang carded an 82. The individual medalist was Griffin Parker of Waukee, who won a tiebreaker over Ian Johnston of Cedar Rapids Prairie after both shot 69s.
C.R. Washington Inv.
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Waukee 307, 2. Pleasant Valley 315, 3. West Des Moines Dowling 316, 4. Johnston 319, 5. Dubuque Wahlert 325, 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 332, 7. Cedar Falls 333, 8. Linn-Mar (Marion) 335, 9. (tie) Des Moines Roosevelt, West Des Moines Valley 336, 11. Cedar Rapids Prairie 337, 12. Cedar Rapids Washington 339, 13. (tie) Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Bettendorf 346, 15. Dubuque Hempstead 350, 16. North Scott 365, 17. Muscatine 384, 18. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 415.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS — 1. Griffin Parker (Waukee) 69, 2. Ian Johnston (CRP) 69, 3. Matthew Garside (Bett) 71, 4. Jack Starr (Waukee) 72, 5. Nick Pittman (Johnston) 73, 6. Jack Dumas (PV) 73, 7. Burke Pitz (DMR) 75, 8. Dillon Burr (LM) 76, 9. George Strawhecker (WDM Dowl.) 76, 10. Jarred Bowser (Johnston) 77.
CEDAR FALLS — Ben Bermel 77, Kevin Yang 82, Trevor Heinen 87, Joe Dean 87, Jack Moody 89, Luke Meyer 93.
