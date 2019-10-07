{{featured_button_text}}

MARION -- A year after taking fourth at the Class 4A boys' state golf tournament, Cedar Falls is headed back.

Monday, at the Hunter's Ridge Golf Course, the Tigers scored a three-shot victory in a district meet to earn its way to this Friday and Saturday's state tournament at the Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City.

Cedar Falls carded a 312 to finish just ahead of Cedar Rapids Washington, with Cedar Rapids Kennedy also qualifying with a score of 321.

Jack Moody shook off a rough start to shoot a 76, the same score as teammate Max Tjoa, as that duo finished fourth and fifth, individually. Luke Meyer took 10th to give Cedar Falls three golfers in the Top Ten. 

Waterloo West took 10th with Max Paxton leading the Wahawks with a 29th-place finish after carding an 85.

