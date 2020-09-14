 Skip to main content
Prep boys' golf: Tigers claim MVC Divisional win
PREP BOYS’ GOLF

Prep boys' golf: Tigers claim MVC Divisional win

CF schools logo

CEDAR FALLS – Owen Sawyer carded a 73 as Cedar Falls edged Linn-Mar by one stroke to record a victory Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet at the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.

Sawyer finished second to medalist Dillon Burr of Linn-Mar, who shot a 2-under 70.

The Tigers scored 307, to edge Linn-Mar by a stroke.

Luke Meyer had a 77 for Cedar Falls, while Max Tjoa scored a 78.

Results

Team Standings – 1. Cedar Falls 307, 2. Linn-Mar 308, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 315, 4. Western Dubuque 319, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Wahlert 323.

Top-five individuals – 1. Dillon Burr (LM), 70, 2. Owen Sawyer (CF), 73, 3. (tie), Kyle Neighbors (CRW), Jax Stelzer (WD), Nile Petersen (CRW), Ben Vaasen (DW), 74.

Cedar Falls – Sawyer 73, Luke Meyer 77, Max Tjoa 78, Ehtan Lee79, Gus Ferguson 79, Jack Beecher 81.

