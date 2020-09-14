Prep boys' golf: Tigers claim MVC Divisional win

CEDAR FALLS – Owen Sawyer carded a 73 as Cedar Falls edged Linn-Mar by one stroke to record a victory Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet at the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
Sawyer finished second to medalist Dillon Burr of Linn-Mar, who shot a 2-under 70.
The Tigers scored 307, to edge Linn-Mar by a stroke.
Luke Meyer had a 77 for Cedar Falls, while Max Tjoa scored a 78.
Results
Team Standings – 1. Cedar Falls 307, 2. Linn-Mar 308, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 315, 4. Western Dubuque 319, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Wahlert 323.
Top-five individuals – 1. Dillon Burr (LM), 70, 2. Owen Sawyer (CF), 73, 3. (tie), Kyle Neighbors (CRW), Jax Stelzer (WD), Nile Petersen (CRW), Ben Vaasen (DW), 74.
Cedar Falls – Sawyer 73, Luke Meyer 77, Max Tjoa 78, Ehtan Lee79, Gus Ferguson 79, Jack Beecher 81.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!