Prep boys' golf: Sawyer shoots one-under 35 to lead Cedar Falls to win

DUBUQUE -- At the Meadows Golf Club, Cedar Falls' Owen Sawyer shot a 1-under 35 to lead the Tigers to a victory over Cedar Rapids Jeffersn, Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City High.
Luke Meyer was runner-up medalist with a 37 as the Tigers shot a 152, 31 shots better than runner-up Jefferson.
Team standings – 1. Cedar Falls 152, 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 183, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 187, 4. Iowa City High 208
Medalist – Owen Sawyer (CF), 35. Runner-up – Luke Meyer (CF), 37.
Cedar Falls – Max Tjoa 38, Luke Meyer 37, Owen Sawyer 35, Ryan Marten 42.
