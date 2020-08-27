 Skip to main content
Prep boys' golf: Sawyer shoots one-under 35 to lead Cedar Falls to win
breaking
PREP BOYS' GOLF

Prep boys' golf: Sawyer shoots one-under 35 to lead Cedar Falls to win

091019bp-metro-golf-8

Cedar Falls' Owen Sawyer tees off during the metro boys' golf tournament at Pheasant Ridge golf course in Cedar Falls last season. 

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

DUBUQUE -- At the Meadows Golf Club, Cedar Falls' Owen Sawyer shot a 1-under 35 to lead the Tigers to a victory over Cedar Rapids Jeffersn, Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City High.

Luke Meyer was runner-up medalist with a 37 as the Tigers shot a 152, 31 shots better than runner-up Jefferson.

Team standings – 1. Cedar Falls 152, 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 183, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 187, 4. Iowa City High 208

Medalist – Owen Sawyer (CF), 35. Runner-up – Luke Meyer (CF), 37.

Cedar Falls – Max Tjoa 38, Luke Meyer 37, Owen Sawyer 35, Ryan Marten 42.

