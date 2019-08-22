{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Falls had five golfers shoot 79 or better as the Tigers captured the 18-team Warrior Invite boys' golf tournament hosted by Cedar Rapids Washington Thursday at Elmcrest Country Club.

Jack Moody led the charge with a one-over-par 71 that was good for a share of second place. Freshman Owen Sawyer was seventh at 75, Kevin Yang fired a 77 and Max Tjoa and Luke Meyer carded rounds of 79. Gus Ferguson was one stroke back at 80.

Cedar Falls shot 302 as a team for a two-stroke victory over Pleasant Valley. Waukee was third at 305, West Des Moines Valley fourth at 308 and West Des Moines Dowling fifth at 315.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"Today was a terrific day for us," said Cedar Falls head coach Kenton Engels. "The teams in this field promise to be the same ones at the end of the season at the state tournament.

"Our confidence is high and I am extremely proud of their accomplishment today."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments