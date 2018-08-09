CEDAR FALLS — Host Cedar Falls posted a decisive victory at the Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ golf supermeet Thursday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
Four Tigers shot 74 or better and Cedar Falls finished at 295 for a 23-stroke win over Linn-Mar in the first event for the revamped MVC, which has added Iowa City Liberty and Western Dubuque this season.
Jack Moody carded a 73 to lead Cedar Falls while Ben Bermel, Trevor Heinen and Kevin Yang were all just one stroke behind at 74. Linn-Mar’s Dillon Burr was the medalist with a round of 71 while Cedar Rapids Washington’s Connor Neighbors was the runner-up at 72.
Waterloo West finished 12th, led by Kobe Smith’s 85, and Waterloo East was 16th.
MVC Supermeet
Team standings — 1. Cedar Falls 295, 2. Linn-Mar 318, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 322, 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 322, 5. Dubuque Wahlert 326, 6. Dubuque Hempstead 328, 7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 330, 8. (tie) Cedar Rapids Prairie, Western Dubuque (Epworth) 339, 10. Iowa City High 352, 11. Dubuque Senior 359, 12. Waterloo West 360, 13. Iowa City Liberty 383, 14. Iowa City West 384, 15. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 388, 16. Waterloo East 514
Individual leaders — 1. Dillon Burr (LM) 71, 2. Connor Neighbors (CRW) 72, 3. (tie) Jack Moody (CF), Brock Barnhart (CRK) 73, 5. (tie) Ben Bermel (CF), Trevor Heinen (CF), Kevin Yang (CF) Ian Johnston (CRP) 74, 9. Max Henderson (CRX) 75, 10. (tie) Joey Kaesbauer (DH), Kyle Spence (ICW) 76.
Cedar Falls (295) — Jack Moody 73, Ben Bermel 74, Trevor Heinen 74, Kevin Yang 74, Joe Dean 77, Luke Meyer 82.
Waterloo West (360) — Kobe Smith 85, Max Paxton 87, Brady Buckley 93, JP Richmond 95, Tyler Jolley 96, Korbin Drape 97.
Waterloo East (514) — Dylan Andreassen 111, Brennan Davis 116, Preston Peters 133, Michael Ginther 154.
