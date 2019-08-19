MARION — Cedar Falls secured a strong third-place finish against a field of Class 4A’s top teams Monday during the Linn-Mar Invite at Hunter’s Ridge.
The Tigers accumulated a team score of 317 in this elite 13-school event, and won the third-place tiebreaker against host Linn-Mar due to a lower No. 5 score of 83 from Luke Meyer. Cedar Rapids Washington shot 308 to earn the team title, followed by Waukee’s runner-up 314. Cedar Rapids Xavier was fifth in this closely-contested meet with a score of 318.
Washington’s Nile Peterson became the meet’s medalist with a score of 71. Jack Moody led Cedar Falls with a ninth-place score of 76.
Tigers’ teammate Max Tjoa followed closely with a 77 for an 11th place tie.
Owen Sawyer and Kevin Yang rounded out Cedar Falls’ team scoring with rounds of 82.
You have free articles remaining.
Cedar Falls will return to action Thursday at Elmcrest in Cedar Rapids.
Linn-Mar Invite
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Rapids Washington 308, 2. Waukee 314, 3. Cedar Falls 317, 4. Linn-Mar 317, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 318, 6. Indianola 321, 7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 322, 8. Indianola 321, 9. Marshalltown 324, 10. Western Dubuque 328, 11. West Des Moines Dowling 333, 12. Iowa City High 394, 13. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 407.
MEDALIST — 1. Nile Peterson (CRW) 71.
CEDAR FALLS — Jack Moody 76, Max Tjoa 77, Owen Sawyer 82, Kevin Yang 82, Luke Meyer 83, Gus Ferguson 98.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.