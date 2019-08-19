{{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Cedar Falls secured a strong third-place finish against a field of Class 4A’s top teams Monday during the Linn-Mar Invite at Hunter’s Ridge.

The Tigers accumulated a team score of 317 in this elite 13-school event, and won the third-place tiebreaker against host Linn-Mar due to a lower No. 5 score of 83 from Luke Meyer. Cedar Rapids Washington shot 308 to earn the team title, followed by Waukee’s runner-up 314. Cedar Rapids Xavier was fifth in this closely-contested meet with a score of 318.

Washington’s Nile Peterson became the meet’s medalist with a score of 71. Jack Moody led Cedar Falls with a ninth-place score of 76.

Tigers’ teammate Max Tjoa followed closely with a 77 for an 11th place tie.

Owen Sawyer and Kevin Yang rounded out Cedar Falls’ team scoring with rounds of 82.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cedar Falls will return to action Thursday at Elmcrest in Cedar Rapids.

Linn-Mar Invite

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Rapids Washington 308, 2. Waukee 314, 3. Cedar Falls 317, 4. Linn-Mar 317, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 318, 6. Indianola 321, 7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 322, 8. Indianola 321, 9. Marshalltown 324, 10. Western Dubuque 328, 11. West Des Moines Dowling 333, 12. Iowa City High 394, 13. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 407.

MEDALIST — 1. Nile Peterson (CRW) 71.

CEDAR FALLS — Jack Moody 76, Max Tjoa 77, Owen Sawyer 82, Kevin Yang 82, Luke Meyer 83, Gus Ferguson 98.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments