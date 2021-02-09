 Skip to main content
Prep boys' basketball: Wolf scores 28 as top-ranked Cedar Falls wins
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Cedar Falls Logo.png

CEDAR FALLS – Landon Wolf poured in 28 points, including 6 3-pointers as top-ranked Cedar Falls rolled to a 85-60 win over Dubuque Wahlert in Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball action Tuesday.

The Tigers (13-0) roared out of the gates taking a double digit lead in the first quarter. After the Golden Eagles (7-7) cut their deficit to six at halftime, 42-36, Cedar Falls steadily pulled away in the third and fourth quarters.

Trey Campbell added 12 points and Joe Knutson had 10 as nine different Tigers scored in the game.

Cedar Falls knocked down 10 3-pointers in the game.

CEDAR FALLS 85, WAHLERT 60

WAHLERT (7-7) – Nathan Donovan 7 1-3 17, Ben Freed 2 0-0 5, Luke Smith 0 1-2 1, Luke Heying 0 0-0 0, Seamus Crahan 2 0-0 4, Aaron Savary 0 0-2 0, Will Poppe 1 0-0 3, Nick Bandy 2 0-0 4,  Carson Cummer 3 6-6 13, Hughie Doyle 1 0-0 2, Danny Steele 0 0-3 0, Duke Faley 3 4-4 11. Totals 21 12-20 60.

CEDAR FALLS (13-0) -- JayVon Ratleff 0 0-0 0, Carter Juhl 1 0-0 2, Landon Wolf 10 2-2 28, Trey Campbell 5 1-4 12, Dallas Bear 3 1-2 8, Hunter Jacobson 1 2-2 5, Aaron Brost 0 0-0 0, Joel Burris 1 0-0 2, Caedon Janssen 0 0-0 0, Carter Janssen 2 2-2 7, Joe Knutson 3 4-6 10, Chase Courbat 4 1-1 9. Totals 30 13-19 85.

Wahlert;12;22;16;10 – 60

Cedar Falls;24;18;21;22  --  85

3-point goals – DW 6 (Donovan 2, Freed, Poppe, Cummer, Faley). CF 10 (Wolf 6, Campbell, Bear, Jacobson, Car. Janssen). Total fouls – Wahlert 14. Cedar Falls16. Fouled out – None.

