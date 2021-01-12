Prep boys' basketball: Top-ranked Cedar Falls buries Washington

“I guess I was just feeling it tonight and I let it rip,” Campbell said. “That’s the first time I’ve hit a shot like that in a game. I’ve really been working on my shooting. Our offense is very tough to stop with our outside shooting and our post players inside. This is a fun team to play on. We work really well together.”

Campbell added another buzzer beater to end the third quarter. He converted on a nifty drive down the lane as the buzzer sounded to give his team a 66-49 cushion. Campbell finished with a game-high 20 points.

“Trey had an excellent game,” Schultz said. “We’ve been talking a lot with Trey about being aggressive. I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he can be as a player. He showed some of those glimpses of how good he really is. He has a good shooting touch and he just needs to trust it.”

Versatile senior Carter Janssen scored his team’s first six points of the third quarter. He finished with 14 points for Cedar Falls.

“Carter’s been excellent,” Schultz said. “He can score inside, he can shoot it from deep, he’s a great rebounder and he leads us in assists. He’s 6-6 and he can handle it and score it. It’s pretty special when he gets it going.”