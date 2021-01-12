Prep boys' basketball: Top-ranked Cedar Falls buries Washington

CEDAR FALLS – Landon Wolf buried a 35-foot shot as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
Trey Campbell followed by banking in an improbable half-court shot as time expired in the second quarter.
The Cedar Falls guard tandem turned in a dazzling display to spark the Class 4A No. 1 Tigers to an 86-61 win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Tuesday night.
Cedar Falls improved to 7-0. Washington fell to 5-4.
Even with the superb, highlight-reel performance on offense, the Tigers emphasized being strong on the other end of the floor.
“We had some rough matchups with some of their guards, but we worked really hard on the defensive end,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “We are all about effort and intensity on the defensive end. We want to hang our hat on our defense.”
The pace was fast and furious from the opening tip in the Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball battle.
Wolf, a Northern Iowa commit, connected for three 3-pointers in the first quarter. He finished with 14 points.
Campbell, a multi-talented junior, contributed 12 points in the second quarter. He capped the period by launching a shot from half court after a Washington free throw, kissing it in off the glass to give his team a 47-33 lead.
“I guess I was just feeling it tonight and I let it rip,” Campbell said. “That’s the first time I’ve hit a shot like that in a game. I’ve really been working on my shooting. Our offense is very tough to stop with our outside shooting and our post players inside. This is a fun team to play on. We work really well together.”
Campbell added another buzzer beater to end the third quarter. He converted on a nifty drive down the lane as the buzzer sounded to give his team a 66-49 cushion. Campbell finished with a game-high 20 points.
“Trey had an excellent game,” Schultz said. “We’ve been talking a lot with Trey about being aggressive. I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he can be as a player. He showed some of those glimpses of how good he really is. He has a good shooting touch and he just needs to trust it.”
Versatile senior Carter Janssen scored his team’s first six points of the third quarter. He finished with 14 points for Cedar Falls.
“Carter’s been excellent,” Schultz said. “He can score inside, he can shoot it from deep, he’s a great rebounder and he leads us in assists. He’s 6-6 and he can handle it and score it. It’s pretty special when he gets it going.”
Junior guard Hunter Jacobson buried back-to-back threes to build the Tiger lead to 59-38 midway through the third quarter. Jacobson collected 10 points.
The Tigers moved up to the No. 1 state ranking this week in 4A. Cedar Falls has finished first, first and third at the last three state tournaments.
“I think it’s fun for the kids,” Schultz said. “It’s nice for our school and our community. From a coaching standpoint, we’re just focusing on getting better. We know there’s excellent teams around the state and we’re going to have to be at our best every night out.”
Cedar Falls 86, Washington 61
CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (5-4) – Jesse Sellers 5 3-4 15, Jaden Harris 3 0-0 7, Traijan Sain 4 0-0 11, Quincy Underwood 2 0-0 6, Henry Clymer 5 0-0 11, Wyatt Cain 2 2-2 7, Will Hodges 0 2-2 2, Omoro Crusoe 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-8 61.
CEDAR FALLS (7-0) – Landon Wolf 5 0-0 14, Trey Campbell 9 0-1 20, Carter Janssen 6 1-5 14, Joe Knutson 4 0-0 8, Chase Courbat 2 6-7 10, Dallas Bear 1 0-0 2, Hunter Jacobson 4 0-0 10, Carter Juhl 1 0-0 2, Joel Burris 1 0-0 2, Caeden Janssen 1 0-0 2, Matthew Iehl 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 7-13 86.
CR Washington 11 22 14 14 — 61
Cedar Falls 22 25 19 20 — 86
3-point goals – CR Washington 10 (Sain 3, Sellers 2, Underwood 2, Harris, Cain, Clymer), Cedar Falls 9 (Wolf 4, Campbell 2, Jacobson 2, Janssen). Total fouls – CR Washington 11, Cedar Falls 8. Fouled out – None.