Prep boys' basketball: Tigers smother Wahawks
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Prep boys' basketball: Tigers smother Wahawks

WATERLOO – No boys basketball team in the state has enjoyed more success the past three seasons than the Cedar Falls Tigers.

Expect that trend to continue this winter.

Class 4A No. 2 Cedar Falls used a smothering defensive effort, holding Waterloo West to just nine field goals in earning a 54-27 win Friday night at Siddens Gymnasium.

“I liked our defensive effort and that’s where we are trying to hang our hat again,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “We came out and played with a lot of energy and that was encouraging. I was proud of our guys – we were pretty physical.”

The Tigers, blown out a year ago at West, bolted to a double-digit lead in the first half before leading by as many as 29 points in the second half.

Cedar Falls – first, first and third in the state from 2018-20 – improved to 3-0 in earning a convincing Mississippi Valley Conference win. The Wahawks fell to 2-2.

The Tigers led 26-13 at the break before scoring the first 11 points of the third quarter. Junior Trey Campbell turned a pair of steals into layups during the decisive run.

“We do have a lot of balance and we have a lot of guys who can contribute,” Schultz said. “We had a number of guys step up and make plays for us.”

The Wahawks, which lost all five starters off last season’s conference championship team, continued to battle.

“We stayed with them for most of the first quarter, but Cedar Falls started making shots,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “We threw the ball away and made some mistakes, and they were able to capitalize. Overall, I’m happy with our effort. Our kids aren’t going to back down from anybody.”

Cedar Falls seniors Landon Wolf, a Northern Iowa commit, and Carter Janssen led their team with 11 points apiece.

“Carter did an outstanding job of not just settling for the 3-pointer,” Schultz said. “He also got in the paint and made some good things happen.”

Wolf drained a game-high three 3-pointers.

“It’s awesome to be on a team with so many guys who can step up and score,” Wolf said. “They tried to take away me and Trey, but all of our other guys were really involved and they were scoring when we needed it. It was a great team effort by everyone.”

The Tigers enjoyed a noticeable size advantage and limited West forward Amar Kuljuhovic to just two first-half points. The 6-foot-8 Kuljuhovic, who was averaging nearly 19 points per game, finished with 10 points.

“In my opinion, Amar’s the toughest kid in the state underneath the basket,” Berinobis said. “They were beating on him and banging on him, but he kept his composure.”

West started the game by taking a quick 6-4 lead on 3-pointers by Michael Robinson Jr. and Colby Adams, but the Tigers responded with a 13-2 run.

Janssen converted on a strong drive to the hoop to give his team a 17-8 lead after one period. Cedar Falls stretched the lead to 26-13 on another Janssen drive just before halftime.

Berinobis knows his team will bounce back.

“Our guys kept playing hard the entire time and that’s encouraging,” he said. “We obviously have a lot we can learn from in this game. We’re going to get better offensively. It’s coming, and when it does, we’re going to be a lot better.”

Collection of photos from Cedar Falls-Waterloo West boys basketball

1 of 4

Cedar Falls 54, West 27

CEDAR FALLS (3-0) – Landon Wolf 3 2-2 11, Trey Campbell 4 0-0 9, Carter Janssen 5 0-0 11, Joe Knutson 2 3-4 7, Chase Courbat 4 0-2 8, Dallas Bear 2 0-0 6, Hunter Jacobson 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-8 54.

WATERLOO WEST (2-2) – Colby Adams 2 0-0 5, Michael Robinson Jr. 1 0-0 3, Luke Fordyce 1 0-1 2 Mitch Fordyce 1 0-0 2, Amar Kuljuhovic 3 4-7 10, Shuntavis Wortham 1 0-0 3, Keishun Gardner 0 2-6 2. Totals 9 6-15 27.

Cedar Falls;17;9;16;12 — 54

Waterloo West;8;5;5;9 — 27

3-point goals – Cedar Falls 7 (Wolf 3, Bear 2, Campbell, Janssen), Waterloo West 3 (Adams, Robinson, Wortham). Total fouls – Cedar Falls 13, Waterloo West 11. Fouled out – None.

