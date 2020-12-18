Prep boys' basketball: Tigers smother Wahawks

The Wahawks, which lost all five starters off last season’s conference championship team, continued to battle.

“We stayed with them for most of the first quarter, but Cedar Falls started making shots,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “We threw the ball away and made some mistakes, and they were able to capitalize. Overall, I’m happy with our effort. Our kids aren’t going to back down from anybody.”

Cedar Falls seniors Landon Wolf, a Northern Iowa commit, and Carter Janssen led their team with 11 points apiece.

“Carter did an outstanding job of not just settling for the 3-pointer,” Schultz said. “He also got in the paint and made some good things happen.”

Wolf drained a game-high three 3-pointers.

“It’s awesome to be on a team with so many guys who can step up and score,” Wolf said. “They tried to take away me and Trey, but all of our other guys were really involved and they were scoring when we needed it. It was a great team effort by everyone.”

The Tigers enjoyed a noticeable size advantage and limited West forward Amar Kuljuhovic to just two first-half points. The 6-foot-8 Kuljuhovic, who was averaging nearly 19 points per game, finished with 10 points.