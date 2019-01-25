WATERLOO -- It was more methodical than flashy.
A month after rolling to an 81-43 win over Waterloo East at home, seventh-ranked Cedar Falls had to use a much more workmanlike effort Friday in a rematch with the Trojans at East's Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.
Four Tigers scored in double figures, and Cedar Falls once again played lock-down defense on East star Tyrese Nickelson en route to a 63-48 Mississippi Valley Conference victory.
"It always going to be a little bit of hectic game over here," Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. "With the crosstown rivalry with East and West for that matter, you know it is going to be one of those games where you got to go out and play. I don't think it is one you can maneuver from the bench. You just got to let your kids go play."
Josh Ollendieck led all Tiger scorers with 14, while Logan Wolf and Jackson Frericks each chipped in 13. Mason Abbas added 10. The balance is what drew the most praise from Schultz, in addition to the defensive effort by Wolf on Nickelson and a strong effort off the bench by Chase Courbat.
"That is good to see, and is what you want to see this time of the year,: Schultz said of the balanced scoring. "I thought Chase Courbat had a breakout game today, not just on the offensive end, but I thought he was ... effected some things on the defensive end blocking shots and stuff."
On the other bench, Trojan head coach Steve McGraw felt his team played well for stretches, but not enough of them.
"I agree," McGraw said having good periods of strong play. "And there were stretches we didn't play very well. I don't know. I don't know if whether we are afraid of Cedar Falls or what. I don't know.
"We played better this time than the last time, but down stretch we made it way too easy for them."
There were several points of reference to the Trojans uneven play.
After taking a pair of early punches from Cedar Falls and falling behind 5-0, East ripped off a 9-0 run to force a Tiger time out. But the time out had the desired result, freezing the hot Trojans and igniting Cedar Falls who closed the first quarter on a 10-2 run. When Frericks hit a 3-pointer with 1:49 left in the first, giving the Tigers a 12-9 lead, Cedar Falls never trailed again.
"I thought our kids played very hard, and a lot of credit to coach McGraw (Steve) and East," Schultz added. "Coach McGraw had his team ready to play tonight and they did a nice job of mixing up defenses.
"I think we finally caught a little rhythm in the second half."
The lead was just five at halftime, 29-24, and East got to within 38-35 on a put back by Tavious Jenkins, but once again the Trojans lost their way as Cedar Falls closed the third quarter on a 12-3 run and led 50-38 heading to the fourth.
The lead dipped under double digits at 55-46 on a Nickelson steal and lay-up with 3:27 to go, but East just did not have enough of a comeback left in it.
Ramon Harrington led the Trojans with 12. Nickelson, who came in averaging 25.6 points a game, was held to nine, and now has just 13 in two games against Cedar Falls.
"Wolf is a good defensive player, and they gave him help," McGraw said. "I don't think Tyerese asserted himself enough tonight."
Cedar Falls returns to action Saturday at home against Iowa City High, while East is off until it travels to Cedar Rapids Prairie Tuesday.
