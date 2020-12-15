Prep boys' basketball: No. 2 Cedar Falls rolls past Jefferson

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Second-ranked Cedar Falls rolled to a 86-55 Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball victory Tuesday at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Trey Campbell paced the way for the Tigers (2-0) with 19 points.
Cedar Falls led 40-22 at halftime and put the game away with a 30-point third quarter.
Three other Tiger players reached double figures -- Landon Wolf 14, Chase Courbat 16 and Carter Janssen 14.
The Tigers travel to Waterloo West Friday.
Boxscore
CEDAR FALLS 86, CR JEFFERSON 55
CEDAR FALLS (2-0) -- Landon Wolf 5 0-0 14, Trey Campbell 8 3-3 19, Dallas Bear 2 0-0 5, Hunter Jacobson 2 0-0 6, Aaron Brost 1 0-0 2, Joel Burris 2 0-0 4, Caeden Janssen 0 0-0 0, Carter Janssen 6 1-2 14, Joe Knutson 3 0-0 6, Chase Courbat 7 2-2 16, JayVon Ratleff 0 0-0 0, Carter Juhl 0 0-0 0. Totals 36 6-7 86.
JEFFERSON (0-1) – Carson Blietz 6 2-2 17, Ayrondus Hodges 4 0-0 10, Brayden Kindhart 3 0-0 7, Caden Schroeder 1 2-5 4, Andreas Williams 3 1-2 9, Kaden Haller 2 1-5 6, Lonny Melvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-14 55.
Cedar Falls;22;18;30;16 -- 86
CR Jefferson;7;15;17;16 – 55
3-point goals – CRJ 9 (Blietz 3, Hodges 2, Kindhart, Williams, Haller). CF 8 (Wolf 4, Bear, Jacobson 2, Janssen). Total fouls – Jefferson 7, Cedar Falls 13. Fouled out – None.
