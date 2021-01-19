Prep boys' basketball: No. 1 Cedar Falls rolls past Xavier,

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Four different players scored in double figures as top-ranked Cedar Falls coasted to a 69-29 Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball win Tuesday.
Landon Wolf led the way with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Carter Janssen had 14, Chase Courbat 13 and Trey Campbell 12.
The Tigers (8-0) raced out to a 23-5 lead after one quarter and led 45-15 at halftime.
Cedar Falls hosts Waterloo West Friday.
CEDAR FALLS 69, CR XAVIER 29
CEDAR FALLS (8-0) – JayVon Ratloff 1 0-0 3, Carter Juhl 3 0-0 6, Landon Wolf 5 2-2 16, Trey Campbell 3 6-6 12, Dallas Bear 1 0-0 2, Hunter Jacobson 0 0-0 0, Aaron Brost 0 0-0 0, Joel Burris 0 0-0 0, Caeden Janssen 0 0-0 0, Carter Janssen 6 0-0 14, Joe Knutson 1 0-0 2, Chase Courbat 6 1-3 13. Totals 26 9-11 69.
CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (5-6) – Aiden McDermott 0 0-0 0, Sean Steffen 0 0-0 0, Jack Lux 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Oakley 1 0-1 3, Max Kaiser 0 0-0 0, Jack Breitbach 1 0-0 2, Matthew Schmit 1 1-2 3, Drew Proskovec 1 0-0 2, Brody Hoffman 2 1-1 5, Jack Goldsmith 1 2-2 4, Quin Fandel 1 0-0 2, Nick Kramer 0 1-2 1, Hugh Courter 0 0-2 0, Aiden Yamilkoski 3 0-0 8. Totals 11 5 -10 29.
Cedar Falls;23;22;6;18 – 69