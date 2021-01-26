Prep boys' basketball: No. 1 Cedar Falls answers No. 5 Liberty's challenge

CEDAR FALLS – A front running Cedar Falls boys’ basketball team ranked No. 1 in Class 4A faced its largest deficit of the season Tuesday night.
It didn’t last long.
No. 5 Iowa City Liberty knocked down its first six shots and led by nine early before the Tigers fought back. Point guard Trey Campbell complemented his team’s physical presence down low with a game-high 26 points to go with high rebound and assist totals to lead Cedar Falls past Liberty, 87-63, in a battle of teams that entered the night with perfect records atop the Mississippi Division standings.
“They came out and threw the first punch and it was good for our team to face a little adversity,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “They (Liberty) have a lot of senior leadership on their team so it’s good to see how your team responds.
“We needed a test like that against a very high powered quality team.”
Trailing 26-22 early in the second quarter, Campbell sparked the Tigers (10-0, 4-0 Mississippi Division) on a 12-0 go-ahead run to take the lead for good. Campbell converted a three-point play off a well-executed set when he lobbed it to Chase Courbat who tipped the ball back for a layup. Campbell then found Coubat with a perimeter lob for a layup and located Dallas Bear for a 3-pointer.
“I’m always a pass first point guard and I’ll always be that way,” Campbell said. “I love dishing to my teammates.”
Ball movement was found from Cedar Falls’ offense throughout the game. Courbat slammed home a handful of dunks off Carter Janssen assists as part of a 16-point effort. Landon Wolf hit four catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and added a spectacular dunk off the dribble through traffic during his 18-point game.
“We have had the most assists this year per game that we’ve ever had as a team,” Schultz said. “It’s been phenomenal. Part of it is just because of the balance and different threats that we have, but guys are willing to pass it this year too and really move the ball and space it and hunt the open shot.”
Campbell also proved he can shoot it. The Tigers’ junior, who recently received a basketball scholarship offer from hometown University of Northern Iowa, hit four 3-pointers and finished 8 of 11 from the field.
“His last three or four games, he has just been outstanding,” Schultz said. “He’s impacting the game at both ends of the court, and offensively in so many ways. Whether it’s rebounding and assists, putting pressure on the defense by getting to the rim, shooting the ball now from 3, he’s just playing phenomenal basketball.”
Like so many opponents, Liberty (5-1, 3-1) was out-sized by Cedar Falls at every position. The Tigers’ offensive rebounding, in particular, appeared to wear on the Lightning defense as the game progressed.
“They owned us on the boards tonight,” Liberty coach Ryan Kelly said. “Against a team like that, you can’t give them second chance opportunities. They shoot the ball so well, so when they got those second chance opportunities they made us pay. Kudos to them because they were more physical than we were down in the block.”
Cedar Falls finished 33 of 60 from the field with 12 3-pointers and eight dunks also adding some energy inside its home gym.
Liberty was led by Ira Hazeltine’s 18 points on 7 of 13 shooting. Kelby Telander knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
After giving up 20 points in the first quarter to Liberty and trailing, Cedar Falls’ intensity stepped up and the Tigers’ talented team quickly went back on the attack.
“It starts on the defensive end and translates to the offense,” Campbell said. “When those two correlate, we have a lot of energy and can really get going.”