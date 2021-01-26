Prep boys' basketball: No. 1 Cedar Falls answers No. 5 Liberty's challenge

“I’m always a pass first point guard and I’ll always be that way,” Campbell said. “I love dishing to my teammates.”

Ball movement was found from Cedar Falls’ offense throughout the game. Courbat slammed home a handful of dunks off Carter Janssen assists as part of a 16-point effort. Landon Wolf hit four catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and added a spectacular dunk off the dribble through traffic during his 18-point game.

“We have had the most assists this year per game that we’ve ever had as a team,” Schultz said. “It’s been phenomenal. Part of it is just because of the balance and different threats that we have, but guys are willing to pass it this year too and really move the ball and space it and hunt the open shot.”

Campbell also proved he can shoot it. The Tigers’ junior, who recently received a basketball scholarship offer from hometown University of Northern Iowa, hit four 3-pointers and finished 8 of 11 from the field.

“His last three or four games, he has just been outstanding,” Schultz said. “He’s impacting the game at both ends of the court, and offensively in so many ways. Whether it’s rebounding and assists, putting pressure on the defense by getting to the rim, shooting the ball now from 3, he’s just playing phenomenal basketball.”