WATERLOO -- It was the boys night out for the Metro Jamboree Tuesday, and there was plenty of action to go around during the four-game event.
Waterloo Columbus began the show with a dominating 43-14 victory over Waterloo Christian, giving first-year head coach Drake Shuring something to smile about.
"There was really nothing more for me to expect tonight than our boys to come out and play hard and play with effort," Shuring said. "We understand that there are teams out there that are going to be better than us right now obviously, but we saw some good things tonight."
There were plenty of positives from the Sailors bench as Cannon Butler popped in 14 points, and Reed Ulses dropped in 10. The Sailors had seven different players score and showed patience when needed.
"The guys gave us plenty to look at and we know we still have plenty of work to do," said Shuring. "We will watch the other games here tonight as a scouting tool because we will be playing four of these teams throughout the year."
EAST 51, DENVER 27: One team the Sailors kept their eyes on was the Denver Cyclones who put up a good fight against a bigger Waterloo East squad.
The Trojans came out fast and received a big night from Tyrese Nickelson who poured in 18 points, 14 coming in the second quarter.
"It was pretty good night for us and it was good to get the lights turned on," Trojans coach Steve McGraw said. "We finally got to go against someone different and get some good looks at some guys. We still have a lot of work to do, but overall it was a pretty good night."
The Trojans also had seven players put numbers in the book with Nickerson leading the way and Trevion Labeaux grabbing 13 points as well.
CEDAR FALLS 40, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 12: The Class 4A defending champions, showed little rust despite several regulars just getting into the fold after the Tigers' run to the state championship football game.
"It really is hard to say where we are at right now," Tigers coach Ryan Schultz said. "We just wanted to get out and get that game feeling under the lights and see if things that we were practicing on would come out onto the floor.
"The guys did pretty good as we are just now getting some of our football guys out to work and they understand the process and are driven to work hard in practice."
WEST 38, DON BOSCO 24: Caleb Haag and Isaiah Johnson paced the Wahawks steady attack with 13 points each and Amar Kuljuhovic chipped in 10 points.
"I want to start out by saying I really admire the way the Dons play," said Wahawks coach Cliff Berinobis. "They play very hard and they are strong. We have got to learn not to foul, because that will get us in trouble. We put them on the line a lot."
The Dons hit the charity stripe often and nailed nine of 15 attempts while being held to just seven field goals.
"We tried some different things tonight and we only have two guys on the floor with varsity experience," Berinobis said. "We have a point guard, Sebastian Gunderson, that just transferred in from California and never played point guard. I thought he did a decent job for us tonight.
"All our guys played with energy and were jacked up for tonight, that might explain some of the fouls. I just really like these guys , they are not selfish and they are a great group."
