CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz knew it would take time for this year's Tigers to establish an identity.
Key players from a talented senior class highlighted by the school's career scoring leader AJ Green graduated off last year's championship team, while multiple returning starters for this year's Tigers got a late start to their basketball season after making a run into the state football finals.
Cedar Falls looked like a team that has found plenty of answers Friday night, using full-court pressure to force eight first-quarter turnovers and jump out to a 26-5 lead en route to a 79-54 blowout over Class 3A's No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier.
"We kind of needed a game like this where I thought we started to put some things together, and I'm real happy with the defensive end," Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. "It was nice to bring the defensive intensity and effort to the floor."
An aggressive and balanced starting five took control early for the Tigers (4-1) by scoring the game's first 13 points over a 3-minute, 30-second stretch.
"We have a very athletic team," Cedar Falls' 6-foot-7 senior forward Jackson Frericks said. "We can guard anybody very well. We knew if we could get up on them that we could set the tone, and if we set the tone at the beginning then they wouldn't be able to catch up."
While Cedar Falls locked down Xavier (3-2), the Tigers' were efficient on offense throughout this game, shooting 27 of 42 (64.3 percent) from the field and converting 17 free throws.
Frericks stepped out for a 3-pointer and made 7 of 8 field goals and 5 of 6 free throws to pace Cedar Falls' offense with 20 points. Logan Wolf ignited the team early with 13 of his 14 points in the first half, point guard Joshua Ollendieck added 11 points and Ben Sernett relieved starter Mason Abbas -- who encountered foul trouble -- by scoring 10 points off the bench.
Jaxon Heth and Chase Courbat each added eight points bench points apiece.
"Ben (Sernett) was great," said Schultz, who played a 10-man main rotation on this night. "He's been rock solid for us all year, but I thought he really broke through tonight on both ends of the floor.
"We have a lot of guys that are playing really well right now and I think our depth is a strength of this team."
In addition to making eight 3-pointers, Cedar Falls often used fluid ball movement in the half-court to find cutters to the paint for frequent layups.
"It's a big change, but we've gelled very well these first couple weeks and I think we've been playing very well," Frericks said, addressing the cohesion this group has begun to develop. "We have many weapons on this team and we know we can get a good shot on every possession."
Xavier guard Davis Wagner finished with 21 points as he presented a challenge off the dribble for a Saints' team that cut its deficit to eight late in the second quarter. Cedar Falls, however, closed the first half on a 9-3 run and never looked back.
"I finally felt like we found some rhythm tonight and it was good to see," Schultz said. "Every night in this league is tough. Xavier is a very good team and we respect their play. To do it against a quality opponent like Xavier says something pretty good about our team right now."
