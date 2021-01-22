 Skip to main content
Prep boys' basketball: Campbell scores 27, No. 1 Tigers handle Wahawks
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Prep boys' basketball: Campbell scores 27, No. 1 Tigers handle Wahawks

CEDAR FALLS - Top-ranked Cedar Falls Tigers has learned a valuable lesson this season and that is not any of the competition lightly.

Friday night,  the Tigers (9-0) jumped on the visiting Waterloo West early and never let up as they went on to a dominating 92-43 Mississippi Valley Conference rivalry win.

West (6-4) has battled the Class 4A number one team to many close tilts, but on this night, the Tigers had it rolling, while the Wahawks hit a bad streak.

"We have been talking a lot this year about getting off to a better start and keeping the pedal down," Tigers coach Ryan Schultz said. "The guys have really focused on that and our bench has made a great contribution. They know that the next man in has to play just as strong and go just as hard. They have stayed even keeled in their approach and I am proud of the whole team."

Cedar Falls hit the hardwood running as they built a 23-7 lead after the first eight minutes, then rode Trey Campbell's hot shooting to a 44-20 lead at the half.

It was a game that saw many things go the way of the Tigers, like a misplayed ball that hit the official, stayed in bounds, then Campbell picked it up and went the other way for a 29-12 lead.

"We never hesitated when we came out here tonight," said Campbell. "You can not take anyone lightly. This team has the potential to be very good but we have to stay focused and get better every day. I need to get better on defense, and I have been working hard getting my shooting to improve. We have a lot of good things happening, but we are not at our best yet. The best is yet to come."

Campbell had 27 points to lead all scorers in the game with Landon Wolf adding 11 and Carter Janssen 10. 

The Wahawks related to a cold start as they were held to seven first quarter points.  West had their chances, but the basketball gods kept the lid on tight as very few shots would flow through the net.

"When you play a team like these guys you can not win if you miss that many baskets," said Wahawks coach Cliff Berinobis. "We made a lot of mistakes on defense as well and it just got away. Cedar Falls is the best team in the state I believe, and that Campbell kid is the most improved player. I really like his game and we have a lot of respect for a team that is that good.

"We have some good players as well," Berinobis continued. "I believe that Amar (Kuljuhovic) is probably the best post player in Iowa. We have a lot of new guys this year and we just need to get playing time together to get better."

West never gave in as they came out in the second half and cut the deficit to 18 points with a 13-7 run.

The shooting woes continued from that point on as the Tigers went back on a roll.

Kuljuhovic led the Wahawks with 11.

Cedar Falls 92, West 43

WEST (6-4) - Colby Adams 1 2-4 5, Michael Robinson Jr. 3 1-2 10, Tyree Gardner 0 0-0 0, Keishaun Pendleton 0 0-0 0, Shuntavis Wortham 0 4-4 4, Sam Moore 0 0-0 0, Luke Fordyce 2 0-0 4, Mitch Fordyce 3 0-0 6, Amar Kuljuhovic 5 1-3 11, Nate Ewell 0 0-0 0, Saheed Pryce 1 1-2 3, Alen Dizdaric 0 0-0 0, Blaine Zikuda 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-15 43.

CEDAR FALLS (9-0) - Trey Campbell 11 2-2 27, Landon Wolf 4 0-0 11, Carter Janssen 2 5-5 10, Chase Courbat 4 0-0 8, Joe Knutson 2 0-0 4, JayVon Ratleff 2 2-2 8, Carter Juhl 1 0-0 3, Dallas Bear 2 0-0 6, Hunter Jacobson 1 0-0 2, Aaron Brost 0 1-2 1, Caeden Janssen 0 0-0 0, Joel Burris 4 0-0 8, Aiden Sorenson 0 0-0 0, Evan Flaherty 0 0-0 0, Connor Jacobson 1 2-4 4, Owen Denholm 0 0-0 0, Matthew Iehl 0 0-0 0, Reece Gallagher 0 0-0 0. Totals - 33 10-11 92.

West;7;13;15;8 - 43   

Cedar Falls;23;21;28;20 - 92

3-point goals - West 4 (Robinson 3, Adams), CF 12 (Wolf 3, Campbell 3, Car. Janssen, Bear 2, Ratleff 2, Juhl). Total fouls - West 12, CF 13. Fouled out - None.

