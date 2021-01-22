Prep boys' basketball: Campbell scores 27, No. 1 Tigers handle Wahawks

CEDAR FALLS - Top-ranked Cedar Falls Tigers has learned a valuable lesson this season and that is not any of the competition lightly.

Friday night, the Tigers (9-0) jumped on the visiting Waterloo West early and never let up as they went on to a dominating 92-43 Mississippi Valley Conference rivalry win.

West (6-4) has battled the Class 4A number one team to many close tilts, but on this night, the Tigers had it rolling, while the Wahawks hit a bad streak.

"We have been talking a lot this year about getting off to a better start and keeping the pedal down," Tigers coach Ryan Schultz said. "The guys have really focused on that and our bench has made a great contribution. They know that the next man in has to play just as strong and go just as hard. They have stayed even keeled in their approach and I am proud of the whole team."

Cedar Falls hit the hardwood running as they built a 23-7 lead after the first eight minutes, then rode Trey Campbell's hot shooting to a 44-20 lead at the half.

It was a game that saw many things go the way of the Tigers, like a misplayed ball that hit the official, stayed in bounds, then Campbell picked it up and went the other way for a 29-12 lead.

