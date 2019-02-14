WATERLOO -- Cedar Falls put together its best performance of the season with a trip to the Class 3A state boys' bowling tournament on the line Thursday at Maple Lanes.
The Tigers returned to state after a one-year hiatus by recording a season-high total of 3,357. That score was the highest out of the eight qualifiers for Wednesday's 3A co-ed state meet hosted by Waterloo's Cadillac Lanes.
Cedar Falls sophomore Ryan Venem set the tone early for his team with a 290 opening game followed by a 235 for a 525 series. Tigers' senior Anthony Holman added a 460 series (234-226) as Cedar Falls entered the baker round with a score of 2,193.
In the baker round, the Tigers surpassed 200 each game with an impressive 289 opener serving as their high score within a 1,164 total.
A Waterloo West boys team that placed third in 3A's state meet a year ago, was unable to secure one of three at-large qualifying scores. West junior Tristan Corcoran qualified as an individual with a series of 465 (236-229).
Dubuque Senior secured the automatic team state qualifying spot in the girls' portion of Thursday's meet at Maple Lanes. No metro girls from Waterloo West or Cedar Falls recorded individual qualifying scores.
