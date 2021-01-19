Prep bowling: Red-hot Cedar Falls squad rolls a 3,384 in victory

WATERLOO -- A red-hot Cedar Falls team saw four bowlers post two-game series of better than 446 as the Tigers toasted Dubuque Senior, 3,384-2,896 Tuesday at Cadillac Lanes.

Matthew Swanson led the assault with a 493 series with games of 234 and 259. Nate Venem had games of 234 and 248, Chris Fordyce rolled a 247 high game and Ryan Venem had a high game of 258.

Additionally, Cedar Falls rolled five 200 games during the baker rotation, with a high of 256.

In girls’ action, the Tigers topped Senior, 2,863-2,480.

Myah Brinker tossed a 448 with a high game of 232. Hailey Taylor also cracked the 400 mark with a 406 with games of 202 and 204.

Summary

CEDAR FALLS 3,384, SENIOR 2,896

CEDAR FALLS – Matthew Swanson 234-259 – 493, Nate Venem 234-248 – 482, Matthew Edler 185-205 – 390, Chris Fordyce 199-247 – 446, Ryan Venem 205-258 – 463.

Baker rotation: 226-224-202-256-202 – 1,110.

Girls’ bowling

CEDAR FALLS 2,863, SENIOR 2,480