Cedar Falls
HEAD COACHES:
- Boys, Brad Baker. Girls, Scott Holman.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:
- Boys: Matthew Venem, Anthony Holman. Girls: Sofia Munoz, Paige Frahm, Aleena Ghuman
2018-19 schedule
Nov. 20 — at Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids BC, 3 p.m. Nov. 30 — at Dubuque Wahlert, Cherry Lanes, 3 p.m.
Dec. 7 — Waterloo West, Maple Lanes, 4:15 p.m. Dec. 14 — at Dubuque Senior, Cherry Lanes, 3 p.m. Dec. 20 — at Cedar Rapids Washington, Lancer Lanes, 3 p.m.
Jan. 4 — Cedar Rapids Xavier, Maple Lanes, 4:15 p.m. Jan. 11 — Iowa City High, Maple Lanes, 4:15 p.m. Jan. 12 — at Clinton Invitational, Plaza Bowl, 2 p.m. Jan. 18 — Cedar Rapids Prairie, Maple Lanes, 4:15 p.m.
Feb. 1 — at Western Dubuque, Cobra Lanes, Farley, 4 p.m. Feb. 8 — at East, Cadillac Lanes, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 12 — at regionals, TBD, Feb. 20 — at state tournament, TBD.
Waterloo East
HEAD COACH:
- Mike Weber.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS:
- Boys: Dylan Andreassen, Sam Borwig, Plu Reh, Braden Schmidt, Austin Snyder. Girls: Stephanie Burge, Alysha Edler, Soleil Morgan, Ashlee Snapp, Bailee Snapp, Abigail Williams, Macy Wright.
2018-19 schedule
Nov. 20 — at West, Maple Lanes, 4:15 p.m. Nov. 30 — Dubuque Hempstead, Cadillac Lanes, 3:45 p.m.
Dec. 7 — at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, May City Bowl, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 14 — Western Dubuque, Cadillac Lanes, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 18 — at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Lancer Lanes, 3 p.m.
Jan. 4 — Iowa City High, Cadillac Lanes, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 11 — Cedar Rapids Xavier, Cadillac Lanes, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 12 —at Clinton Invitational, Plaza Bowl, 2 p.m. Jan. 18 — at Cedar Rapids Washington, Lancer Lanes, 4 p.m. Jan. 26 — at MVC Divisional, Lancer Lanes, Cedar Rapids, TBD
Feb. 1 — at Dubuque Senior, Cherry Lanes, 3 p.m. Feb. 8 — Cedar Falls, Cadillac Lanes, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 12 — at regionals, TBD, Feb. 19 — at state, TBD.
Waterloo West
HEAD COACH: Todd Bracken.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Boys: Tristan Corcoran, Hunter Holman, Jeremiah Richmond, Andrew Turner. Girls: Rachel Bass, Braley Bogart, Kayley Fangman, Emily Henry.
2018-19 schedule
Nov. 20 — East, Maple Lanes, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 27 — Western Dubuque, Maple Lanes, 3:15 p.m.
Dec. 7 — at Cedar Falls, Maple Lanes, 4:15 p.m. Dec. 11 — Dubuque Hempstead, Maple Lanes, 3:15 p.m. Dec. 15 — at Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational, Lancer Lanes, 1 p.m. Dec. 18 — at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, May City Bowl, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 20 — at Iowa City High, Colonial Bowling Lanes, 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 11 — at Iowa City West, Colonial Bowling Lanes, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 15 — Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Maple Lanes, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 26 — Valley Divisional, Maple Lanes, TBD. Jan. 29 — Dubuque Wahlert, Maple Lanes, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 8 — at Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Bowling Center, 3 p.m. Feb. 12 — at regionals, TBD. Feb. 19 — at state, TBD.
Waterloo Columbus
HEAD COACH: Kevin Walker
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Boys: Jordan Boleyn, Austin Graff, Logan Balk, Casey Halbmaier, Alex Dufour, Noah Lumpa. Girls: Maggie Lupkes, Lauren Roberts, Lucy Klein, Rachel Lumpa, Laura McCarthy
2018-19 schedule
Nov. 20 — at Charles City, Comet Bowl, 4 p.m. Nov. 30 — Waverly-Shell Rock, Cadillac Lanes, 4 p.m.
Dec. 7 — at Tripoli, Panther Lanes, 4 p.m. Dec. 14 — Forest City, Cadillac Lanes, 4 p.m.
Jan. 4 — at Denver, Panther Lanes, Tripoli, 4 p.m. Jan. 11 — Waukon, Cadillac Lanes, 4 p.m. Jan. 18 — at Sumner-Fredericksburg, Thunder Lanes, 4 p.m. Jan. 22 — at Vinton-Shellsburg, Barry’s Lanes, 4 p.m. Jan. 25 — at North Fayette-Valley, Lilac Lanes, 4 p.m. Jan. 26 — Columbus Invitational, Cadillac Lanes, TBD
Feb. 1 — Oelwein, Cadillac Lanes, 4 p.m. Feb. 9 — at Waverly-Shell Rock, Waverly Bowl Inn, TBD
— Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
