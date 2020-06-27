Prep baseball: Tigers split with Western Dubuque

CEDAR FALLS – Gage Flanscha drove in five runs and was the winning pitcher as Cedar Falls managed a split with Western Dubuque of Epworth Friday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.
After dropping the first game 14-6, the Tigers (5-1 overall, 4-1 MVC) erupted for eight runs in the first inning of the night cap en route to a 12-3 win.
Flanscha struck out eight over six innings on the mound, and went 3-for-5 with a double and a home run at the plate. Caleb Raisty also drove in two runs.
In the opener, the Bobcats saw Sawyer Nauman drive in seven runs with two doubles and a home run. Raisty led the Tigers with two RBIs, giving him four on the night.
WESTERN DUBUQUE 14-3, CEDAR FALLS 6-12
FIRST GAME
W. Dubuque;006;431;0 -- 14;10;5
Cedar Falls;102;030;0 -- 6;6;0
Bryant, Sraudenmaier and Vantiger. Zach Neese, B. Bowman (4), B. Grazier (6) and Bartlett. 2B – WD: Harris 2, Nauman 2. CF: Hoth. HR – WD: Perrenoud, Nauman.
SECOND GAME
W. Dubuque;102;000;0 -- 3;6;2
Cedar Falls;801;120;x -- 12;10;0
Baumhover, Hogan (1), Quagliano (3), Kluesner (5) and Vantiger. Flanscha, Kramer (7) and Bartlett. 2B – WD: Harris. CF – Flanscha, Raisty. 3B – WD: Harris. HR – CF: Flanscha.
