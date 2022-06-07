 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASEBALL

Prep baseball: No. 6 Tigers salvage split with No. 8 Prairie

CEDAR FALLS – Sixth-ranked Cedar Falls was six outs away from being swept Monday at home by No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie.

But trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth of the nightcap, the Tigers came alive.

Cedar Falls exploded for six runs in its half of the sixth before junior Derek Woods closed the door on the Hawks (10-5) to allow the Tigers to win 6-5.

Prairie took the opener, 3-1.

Ben Phillips belted a three-run double as the big blow in Cedar Falls’ rally. Colin Coonradt added a run-scoring triple, and Woods also drove in a run for the Tigers (11-3).

Juniors Payton Marsh and Drew Grete worked the first six innings for Cedar Falls. Grete got the win after allowing just one run in two innings of relief of Marsh.

Woods allowed a hit and struck out two in earning the save.

Cedar Falls is at Cedar Rapids Washington Friday. 

