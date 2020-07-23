Prep baseball: Four metro players named all-Mississippi Valley Conference

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four metro baseball players were selected to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference baseball first team in their respective divisions.

State qualifying Cedar Falls had two players named to the Mississippi Division first team.

Junior Gage Flanscha, the winning pitcher in the substate final win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy, and junior Drew Hoth, were the selections.

Flanscha batted .387 with a team best 12 runs batted in, while also going 3-0 on the mound for the 7-1 Tigers. Hoth batted .391 and drew 10 walks.

Waterloo East’s Jaxson Cooper was also a first team pick after a season that saw him bat .415 with eight doubles.

Cedar Falls’ Max Steinlage and East’s Xander Bauler were named to the second team.

In the Valley Division, Waterloo West’s Mitch Fordyce was a first-team pick. Fordyce batted .410 with six doubles and drove in nine runs while playing multiple positions for the Wahawks. Senior Mondre Lagow was named to the second team after hitting .326 and scoring a team-best 13 runs.

