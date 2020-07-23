Prep baseball: Four metro players named all-Mississippi Valley Conference

-
Four metro baseball players were selected to the all-Mississippi Valley Conference baseball first team in their respective divisions.
State qualifying Cedar Falls had two players named to the Mississippi Division first team.
Junior Gage Flanscha, the winning pitcher in the substate final win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy, and junior Drew Hoth, were the selections.
Flanscha batted .387 with a team best 12 runs batted in, while also going 3-0 on the mound for the 7-1 Tigers. Hoth batted .391 and drew 10 walks.
Waterloo East’s Jaxson Cooper was also a first team pick after a season that saw him bat .415 with eight doubles.
Cedar Falls’ Max Steinlage and East’s Xander Bauler were named to the second team.
In the Valley Division, Waterloo West’s Mitch Fordyce was a first-team pick. Fordyce batted .410 with six doubles and drove in nine runs while playing multiple positions for the Wahawks. Senior Mondre Lagow was named to the second team after hitting .326 and scoring a team-best 13 runs.
All-Mississippi Valley Conference
Mississippi Division
FIRST TEAM – Gage Flanscha (Cedar Falls), jr., Drew Hoth (Cedar Falls), jr., Cole Smith (Dubuque Senior), jr., Gable Mitchell (Iowa City High), so., Carter Seaton (Iowa City High), so., Zach Barden (Cedar Rapids Prairie), sr., Isaac Gomez (Cedar Rapids Washington), sr., Jaxson Cooper (Waterloo East), sr., Calvin Harris (Western Dubuque), sr., Sawyer Nauman (Western Dubuque), jr., Casey Perrenoud (Western Dubuque), sr., Nick Banowetz (Cedar Rapids Xavier), sr., Jack Lux (Cedar Rapids Xavier), jr.
SECOND TEAM – Max Steinlage (Cedar Falls), so., Johnny Blake (Dubuque Senior), sr., Gavin Guns (Dubuque Senior), jr., Ben Hefel (Dubuque Senior), jr., Garrett Bormann (Iowa City High), sr., Cade Obermueller (Iowa City High), so., Bronx Lewis (Cedar Rapids Prairie), jr., Collin Rickertsen (Cedar Rapids Prairie), jr., Xander Bauler (Waterloo East), sr., Payton Quagliano (Western Dubuque), sr., Tyler Dupont (Cedar Rapids Xavier), sr., Ben Kisting (Cedar Rapids Xavier), sr., Logan McDermott (Cedar Rapids Xavier), sr.
Honorable mention
CEDAR FALLS – Brody Bartlett, Isaac Bauer.
EAST – Justin Thomas
Valley Division
FIRST TEAM – Coy Sarsfield (Linn-Mar), jr., Marcus Morgan (Iowa City West), jr., Jacob Norris (Iowa City Liberty), sr., Tommy Specht (Dubuque Wahlert), so., Devin Eudaley (Dubuque Hempstead), sr., Andrue Henry (Dubuque Hempstead), sr., Ben VanderLeest (Iowa City West), sr., Mitch Fordyce (Waterloo West), jr., Dylan Davis (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), so., Zac Stallman (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), sr., Mason Behn (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), so., Nolan Frey (Iowa City Liberty), sr., Logan Runde (Dubuque Hempstead), jr.
SECOND TEAM – Lucas Willman (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), sr., Kane Deutmeyer (Linn-Mar), jr., Sam Funke (Iowa City Liberty), sr., Brayden Dolphin (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), sr., Kellen Strohmeyer (Dubuque Hempstead), so., Charlie Jaeger (Dubuque Wahlert), sr., Will Hoeft (Iowa City West), sr., Tyler Dahm (Iowa City Liberty), sr., Ethan O’Donnell (Iowa City Liberty), jr., Zach Sabers (Dubuque Hempstead), jr., Jake Brosius (Dubuque Wahlert), jr., Jared Walter (Dubuque Wahlert), jr., Mondre Lagow (Waterloo West), sr.
Honorable mention
WEST – Sam Moore, Max Paxton.
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
