PREP BASEBALL

Prep baseball: Cedar Falls wins twice at North Scott Invitational

ELDRIDGE –The Cedar Falls baseball team used a 11-run seventh inning to rally for an 18-8 victory over Mid-Prairie Saturday as part of a 2-0 day at the North Scott Lancer Invitational.

The Tigers trailed the Hawks, 8-7, when the seventh started, but Cedar Falls (14-4) took advantage of a walks and timely hitting to win.

Ben Phillips went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run while he drove in seven runs. Colin Coonradt also homered and drove in four runs. Logan Wroe walked four times, and Derek Woods scored four runs.

Cedar Falls saw Mid-Prairie build an 8-4 lead through the first four innings. Drew Grete threw four innings of relief to pick up the win. He allowed just two hits and two earned runs.

In their second game, the Tigers scored five times in the first but had to go to extra innings to beat North Scott, 6-5.

Woods went 4-for-5, while Jaden Kramer scored twice and drove in two.

Jack Murphy worked 6 1/3 innings of relief allowing just three hits and no runs to earn the win.

Linescores

Cedar Falls 18, Mid-Prairie 8

Cedar Falls; 130;003;(11) – 18;14;3

Mid-Prairie;241;100;0  -- 8;9;3

C. Raisty, Grete (3), Wroe (7) and Buskohl. 2B – CF: Phillips, Harken. HR – CF: Coonradt, Phillips.

Cedar Falls 6, North Scott 5 (9)

Cedar Falls;500;000;001  --  6;11;1

North Scott;140;000;000  -- 5;10;3

C. Anderson, M. Steinlage, J. Murphy and Strassburg.Sunny, Huntley (2), Kearney (8) and Campbell. 2B – CF: Phillips, Kramer.

