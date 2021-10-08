Owen Sawyer, Max Tjoa tied for lead at Class 4A state golf

CEDAR FALLS – Buoyed by a pair of 3-under 69s by Max Tjoa and Owen Sawyer the Cedar Falls boys’ golf team put themselves in contender position at the Class 4A state golf meet Friday at Beaver Hills Country Club.
Cedar Falls leads the team competition by nine scores after carding a 7-over 295. Waukee is in second with a 304 and Pleasant Valley is a stroke back of the Warriors with a 306.
Cedar Falls junior Owen Sawyer tees off during the Cedar Falls Tiger Invitational at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Tjoa and Sawyer are tied with Cale Leonard of Ottumwa, Jack Winkel of Ankeny Centennial and Tanner Dinnebier of Waukee for first.
Two players are a stroke back of the leaders – Nathan Spear of Burlington and Nathan Tillman of Pleasant Valley.
The final 18 holes will be played Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 295 2. Waukee 304, 3. Pleasant Valley 305, 4. Southeast Polk 306, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 309, 6. Burlington 3134, 7. Johnston 315, 8. West Des Moines Dowling 316, 9. Dubuque Wahlert 317, 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 324, 11. Waukee Northwest 327, 12. West Des Moines Valley 345.
Top-five individuals: 1. Owen Sawyer (Cedar Falls), 69, Max Tjoa (Cedar Falls), 69, Cale Leonard (Ottumwa), 69, Jack WInkel (Ankeny Centennial), 69, Tanner Dinnebier (Waukee), 69.
Cedar Falls: Sawyer 69, Tjoa 69, Jack Beecher 75, Sam Jermier 82, Anthony Galvin 83, JJ Nelson 83.
PHOTOS: Cedar Falls High School held its annual Homecoming Assembly Tuesday
100521-cf-hoco-6
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Molly Boevers can't contain her amusement while King candidate Ethan Gruening wraps her like a mummy in a minute-to-win-it game during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-5
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Koro Castillo laughs as she wraps King candidate Jake Witham like a mummy during a minute-to-win-it game Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-11
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Trey Campbell plays a minute-to-win-it game Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
1100521-cf-hoco-koro
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Koro Castillo is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-molly
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Molly Boevers is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-sydney
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Sydney Remmert is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-sarah
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Sarah Albaugh is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-taryn
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Taryn Fittro is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-elise
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Elise Anderson is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-grace
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Grace Frericks is greeted by her parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-ethan
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate
Ethan Gruening is greeted by his parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-jake
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Jake Witham is greeted by his parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-trey
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Trey Campbell is greeted by his parents after being announced as a candidate Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-hunter
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Hunter Jacobson is greeted by his parents after being announced as one of the seven candidates Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-ahmad
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Ahmad Madlock is greeted by his parents after being announced as one of the seven candidates Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-caeden
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Caeden Janssen is greeted by his parents after being announced as one of the seven candidates Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-CF-hoco-jackson
Cedar Falls Homecoming King candidate Jackson Hansen is greeted by his parents after being announced as one of the seven candidates Tuesday during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-10
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Grace Frericks plays a minute-to-win-it game during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-2
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Sarah Albaugh plays a minute-to-win-it game during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-3
Cedar Falls Homecoming Queen candidate Elise Anderson plays the 'Elephant March' game during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100521-cf-hoco-1
Cedar Falls High School Homecoming Queen candidate Sydney Remmert plays a minute-to-win-it game during the Tigers' Homecoming Assembly Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!