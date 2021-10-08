Owen Sawyer, Max Tjoa tied for lead at Class 4A state golf

CEDAR FALLS – Buoyed by a pair of 3-under 69s by Max Tjoa and Owen Sawyer the Cedar Falls boys’ golf team put themselves in contender position at the Class 4A state golf meet Friday at Beaver Hills Country Club.

Cedar Falls leads the team competition by nine scores after carding a 7-over 295. Waukee is in second with a 304 and Pleasant Valley is a stroke back of the Warriors with a 306.

Tjoa and Sawyer are tied with Cale Leonard of Ottumwa, Jack Winkel of Ankeny Centennial and Tanner Dinnebier of Waukee for first.

Two players are a stroke back of the leaders – Nathan Spear of Burlington and Nathan Tillman of Pleasant Valley.

The final 18 holes will be played Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 295 2. Waukee 304, 3. Pleasant Valley 305, 4. Southeast Polk 306, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 309, 6. Burlington 3134, 7. Johnston 315, 8. West Des Moines Dowling 316, 9. Dubuque Wahlert 317, 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 324, 11. Waukee Northwest 327, 12. West Des Moines Valley 345.

Top-five individuals: 1. Owen Sawyer (Cedar Falls), 69, Max Tjoa (Cedar Falls), 69, Cale Leonard (Ottumwa), 69, Jack WInkel (Ankeny Centennial), 69, Tanner Dinnebier (Waukee), 69.

Cedar Falls: Sawyer 69, Tjoa 69, Jack Beecher 75, Sam Jermier 82, Anthony Galvin 83, JJ Nelson 83.

