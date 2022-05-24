One win to go: Tigers score clutch goal to secure spot in finals

Cedar Falls’ Ian O’Loughlin (14) moves the ball while being marked by Waterloo West’s Jaxson Hoppes (7) during first-half action Monday in a sub-state semifinal soccer game at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex
JIM NELSON, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
WATERLOO – The Cedar Falls Tigers are one game away from going to state after beating Waterloo West 4-2 in the boys' soccer 3A sub-state semifinal Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
The victory advanced Cedar Falls (12-4) to a sub-state final against Iowa City West tonight (Mary 25) at Iowa City West. The win also avenged a regular-season loss to the Wahawks (11-6), and Monday the Tigers were ready for payback.
The Tigers would start things off on the right foot six minutes and 15 seconds into the first half when senior Matthew Iehl scored the first goal of the game, followed shortly later by another when the Wahawks put the ball in their own goal. and Cedar Falls had West in an early 2-0 deficit.
But, the Wahawks would make their opponent work for the win. Responding nearly a minute after Unruh's goal, West senior Patrick Togba scored assisted by fellow senior Armin Dedic. The first half would then go into a stalemate.
The second half would see another Cedar Falls goal courtesy of Cayden McBroom that would put the Tigers up 3-1. Things would get dicey for the Tigers in the final minutes of the game, when a penalty triggered a goal-scoring kick by Dedic.
With that kick, the Wahawks were one goal away from tying up the game. Making matters more concerning for Cedar Falls was that West had been galvanized by the kick and were now on the offensive.
Cedar Falls was then able to take back the initiative, opening the way for Truman Unruh to score with just 32.7 seconds left on the clock. This score put away the game.
“That goal was definitely important to close out the game," Unruh said. "I knew it was coming – we just needed to get one more opportunity on goal – and got in to put it away.”
According to Cedar Falls head coach Spencer Steffy, he had little doubt his team would pull through and hold onto the lead.
Photo Gallery: Cedar Falls vs. Waterloo West soccer
052322-spt-cf-west-soc-10.JPG
Cedar Falls’ Ian O’Loughlin (14) moves the ball while being marked by Waterloo West’s Jaxson Hoppes (7) during first-half action Monday in a sub-state semifinal soccer game at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex
JIM NELSON, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
052321-spt-cf-west-soc-3
Cedar Falls' Rentse DeJong battles Waterloo West's Relmin Cufurovic for a ball near out-of-bounds during a sub-state soccer game at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex Monday.
JIM NELSON / Regional Sports Editor
052322-spt-cf-west-soc-6
Waterloo West's Dino Vallem clears a ball from danger in the midfield Monday in a sub-state boys' soccer game with Cedar Falls at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
JIM NELSON / Regional Sports Editor
052322-spt-cf-west-soc-7
Cedar Falls' Cayden McBroom battles Waterloo West's Dino Vallem for ball during first-half action Monday during a sub-state semifinal at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
JIM NELSON / Regional Sports Editor
052322-cf-west-soc-2
Cedar Falls' Ian O'Loughlin blasts a kick on goal past Waterloo West's Jacison Dimanche during a sub-state soccer game Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
JIM NELSON / Regional Sports Editor
052322-spt-cf-west-soc-5
Players for both Cedar Falls and Waterloo West prepare to either attack or defend a corner kick Monday during first-half action of a sub-state semifinal game at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
JIM NELSON / Regional Sports Editor
052322-spt-cf-west-soccer-11
Cedar Falls' Matthew Iehl jousts with Waterloo West's Elvin Diaz-Romero for a loose ball Monday during a sub-state semifinal soccer game at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
JIM NELSON / Regional Sports Editor
“We have an experienced, veteran team, so we talk about playing through adversity," he said. "Ethan came up big, as he always does. He made those couple of saves in those crunch time moments that he needed and the backline did a really good job of cleaning things out – and that was a really big goal by Truman to kind of ice the game.”
Following the game, West coach Mike Penning said that regardless of the outcome, he was proud of the work his boys put in, saying they "made it fun" to come to practice each day. He also expressed pride in how they played, having stuck it out until the bitter end.
“Cedar Falls is really well-coached," Penning said. "They fly around, they work really, really hard, so we knew we were in for a battle today. And so I think we played really good soccer for a lot of that game and, you know, it was. It was a fun game to watch but unfortunately, someone’s got to lose that game.”
Wednesday's sub-state final is a road game against a formidable Trojans (17-2) squad, but Steffy says the Tigers are ready.
“We’ve just got to be playing our best soccer, so we’re healthy right now, which is good – that’s important this stage of the season,” Steffy said. “We just want to come and bring the same intensity and urgency that we brought today.”
