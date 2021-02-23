No.7 Cedar Falls turns back No. 10 Valley to return to state tournament

“We talked about them pressing a lot but they never showed it to us until that fourth quarter,” said Groen. “They are really good at that trap game and they gained all the momentum heading into overtime.”

Cedar Falls was held in check throughout the second half as they could only muster six points in the third and fourth periods.

As overtime started sophomore guard Jasmine Barney put up the only field goal for Cedar Falls, a 3-pointer that changed the momentum back to the Tigers bench.

“When the game went into overtime I was kind of nervous,” said senior guard Anaya Barney. “We did figure out the press they were running and knew that it is now a brand new game. Anything could happen and we came out with a new energy. This was a big game for us and it was a battle that will help us down at state. WE just have to stay focused.”

Barney finished as the game's top scorer with 22 points.

The game was still close when Sarah Albaugh went to the line for Cedar Falls with a five-point lead and 34 seconds remaining. Albaugh put the game out of reach as she sank both her charities making it a three-possession contest.