No. 7 Cedar Falls strike down Western Dubuque
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

No. 7 Cedar Falls strike down Western Dubuque

Cedar Falls Logo.png

CEDAR FALLS – Strong defense and an efficient offense powered seventh-ranked to a 68-32 victory over Western Dubuque Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game.

The victory lifted the Tigers (15-3) to earning the Mississippi Division title.

Anaya Barney had 25 points to give her 436 on the season and Jasmine Barney chipped in 14 for Cedar Falls.

The Tigers jumped on the Bobcats (4-17) early as they led 19-8 after the opening quarter and extended that lead to 36-14 by halftime.

Cedar Falls is now off until next Saturday when it host Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a 5A regional semifnal.

CEDAR FALLS 68, WESTERN DUBUQUE 32

WESTERN DUBUQUE (4-17) – Brooklyn Firzlaff 0 2-2 2, Carson Koerperich 6 0-2 15, Hailey Wulfekuhle 1 0-0 2, Sydney Hill  0 1-2 1, Morgan Mescher 1 0-0 2, Madison Maahs 4 0-2 10. Totals 12 3-8 32.

CEDAR FALLS (15-3) – Sarah Albaugh 3 1-2 8, Anaya Barney 11 3-4 25, Grace Knutson 4 0-0 9, Sydney Remmert 3 0-0 6, Jasmine Barney 7 0-0 14, Morgan Linck 1 0-0 2, Maggie Schuring 2 0-0 4, Anna Sandvold 0 0-0 0, Taylor Urbanek 0 0-0 0, Jona Dieken 0 0-0 0, Lauren Sandvold 0 0-0 0, Kayla Hurley 0 0-0 0, Averie Bear 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 4-6 68.

Western Dubuque;8;6;7;10 – 32

Cedar Falls;19;17;14;18 – 68

3-point goals – WD 5 (Koerperich 3, Maahs 2). CF 2 (Albaugh, Knutson) Total fouls – WD 11, Cedar Falls 12. Fouled out – None.

