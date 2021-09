No. 7 Cedar Falls routs Muscatine

MUSCATINE – Seventh-ranked Cedar Falls scored 28 first-quarter points as the Tigers rolled to their fourth consecutive win with a 42-7 blasting of Muscatine Friday.

Jacob Kieler rushed for three touchdowns, all in the first half, as Cedar Falls roared to a 35-0 halftime lead.

Aiden Sorenson added a 47-yard touchdown catch, while Carter Ernst and Jacob Michael each had touchdown runs.

Michael scampered 87-yards for his score in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, the Tigers picked off three passes as Jordan Hoeppner, Caleb Raisty and Mason Davis each recorded one.

Jaded King had a pair of sack as Cedar Falls held the Muskies to just 166 yards.

Cedar Falls plays at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy next Friday.

Cedar Falls;28;7;0;7 – 42

Muscatine;0;0;0;7 – 7

CF – Jacob Kieler 10 run (Jake Hulstein kick)

CF – Kieler 3 run (Hulstein kick

CF – Aiden Sorenson 47 pass from Hunter Jacobson (Hulstein kick)

CF – Carter Ernst 19 run (Hulstein kick)