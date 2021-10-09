No. 10 Cedar Falls finds a way past Dubuque Hempstead

CEDAR FALLS - With its No. 1 quarterback out for the season, one might have expected the Cedar Falls football team to pull a few pages from the playbook.

Instead, they pulled no punches.

However, the 10th-ranked Tigers took their share of blows in a painful 42-28 Homecoming victory over visiting Dubuque Hempstead in the UNI-Dome on Friday night.

With regular QB Hunter Jacobson lost to an ACL injury last week, former cornerback Gavin Steege stepped forward and the Tigers didn't miss a beat. The junior was nearly flawless in completing 11 of 14 throws for 146 yards and three scores in the first half.

In fact, Tigers receiver Caeden Janssen was quite the beneficiary, as he hauled in three first-half touchdowns, including a 49-yard halfback pass from Trey Campbell. Janssen finished with four catches for 127 yards and his three receiving TDs tied a school record for the most in a game.

Unfortunately, Janssen didn't get the opportunity to celebrate the feat with Steege. Steege, a junior QB, was awkwardly rolled on early in the second half and sustained a gruesome injury that was most certainly a broken leg.

After a long pause for medical attention, Steege was removed on a gurney as players for both teams took to their knees.

From there, Hempstead rallied from a 35-14 halftime deficit to pull within a touchdown. However, Campbell filled in at quarterback and helped engineer a key 65-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter. He capped the march with a 4-yard scamper that put the game out of reach.

"It's tough," summed up Campbell. "It seems like every time we start a quarterback we lose him. And it was sad to see him go so early when he was having a great game and playing his butt off."

The victory, as brutal as it was, lifted the Tigers to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Class 5A District 3, while dropping Hempstead to 3-4 and 2-1.

Predictably, the Mustangs went to the air against Cedar Falls. Quarterback Noah Pettinger, who entered the night fourth in Class 5A in passing yards, went 30-of-39 for 306 yards, three scores and two interceptions.

Steege wasn't the only casualty for the Tigers. Starting defensive end Drew Campbell banged up his elbow on the series after Steege got hurt and didn't return.

If the second half was a dud for the Tigers, then the first was like fireworks. They reached the end zone on their first five possessions. In fact, the first play from scrimmage was an especially bold call, as Steege dropped back and lofted a ball to Janssen for a 51-yard touchdown.

Cedar Falls kept its foot on the accelerator, too, as Steege hit Janssen again for an 11-yard TD on the next drive before Campbell connected with Janssen on a 49-yard halfback pass on the drive after that.

Next, Steege capped a 65-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak, then delighted his sideline by lobbing a ball against the grain to tackle-eligible senior Joris Van den Heuvel for a 2-yard score.

Still, the Tigers now find themselves down two quarterbacks as the playoff chase starts to intensify.

"It sucks, man," said Janssen. "The same sort of thing happened to our other quarterback. We just had to fight through and get this win, I guess."

The injuries took the wind out of the Tigers' sails, but the season goes on.

"I applaud Trey and the rest of the offense," said Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. "We made some mistakes, but when we needed a play there at the end, we needed a touchdown drive, he did it.

"We're just going to have to figure it. Put our minds together and see what direction we go with some of this. It's kind of been a bit of a MASH unit over the last couple of weeks."

