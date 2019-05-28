Severe weather across the state caused the suspension of play at all four sites of the Iowa Girls' High School golf championships Tuesday.
Golfers will complete round one today at all four courses and immediately following will play round two.
In Class 4A, at Coldwater Links in Ames, all play was halted with two groups left to finish.
The top 15 individuals all finished play and among the leaders is Cedar Falls' Amara Lytle, who carded a seven-over, 78, to stand in seventh place.
West Des Moines Valley's Paige Hoffman leads the tournament after firing a 68, and Waukee's Brooke Boardman is one stroke back.
Cedar Falls is fourth as a team with all six of its golfers having finished play. Megan Schultz was in ninth for the Tigers after finishing with a 81.
In Class 3A in Ankeny, most individuals played less than five holes at Otter Creek Golf Course.
At Ames Golf and Country Club in Class 2A, with the majority of the leaders having one hole remaining, New Hampton has a 23-stroke lead over Okoboji in the team race.
Leading the way for the Chickasaws is Allison Nuss, who was 1-under through 17 holes. She holds a four-stroke lead over defending champion Morgan Weber of Dike-New Hartford, who was 3-over, also through 17 holes.
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Sydney Rhea, with one hole to play, was tied for fifth. She is currently 9-over.
Waterloo Columbus' Molly Fereday, with one to play, was 18-over.
In Marshalltown at American Legion Golf Course in Class 1A, almost all participants had made the turn, but most players will have between five and eight holes to complete today before second round action can begin.
As it stood at the time play was suspended, East Buchanan and Grundy Center were tied for third, seven strokes behind Algona Garrigan.
Golf will return to action at 8:30 a.m. today.
