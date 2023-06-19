CEDAR FALLS — Jake Peters, like any born and raise Iowan, dreamed of donning the Tigerhawk and running out of the tunnel in Kinnick Stadium, wearing black and gold.

Part of that dream will come true for the Cedar Falls offensive lineman and three-sport star.

Peters will eventually run out of the tunnel in Kinnick, but he will be sporting scarlet, cream and the red block N iconic of Nebraska.

“Growing up, I always wanted to be a Hawkeye,” Peters said. “I grew up watching them. Then, once I got into this recruiting process, I wanted what was best for me. I went on this visit [to Nebraska] and my family and every one kind of just knew when we stepped on campus that this was going to be my new home.”

Peters, a three-star prospect in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to play football at Nebraska on Twitter on Sunday—less than two weeks since receiving a scholarship offer from the Huskers.

An IPSWA/IFCA Class 5A All-State First Team honoree on the offensive line, the only junior to do so in 2022, Peters saw his recruitment heat up in recent months, receiving 17 offers since February.

The Huskers, the only Power 5 school to offer Peters thus far, provided the opportunity to the rising senior shortly after he showed out at a camp hosted by the school.

“About two weeks before the camp, they called me and said they were interested in my film,” Peters sad. “They told me to come to camp. At that time, I was still getting my summer schedule for camps. So, I thought I would throw it in there.”

“I camped there, and they liked what they saw. When I camped there, I thought put myself in a good position to get an offer. They saw me, they liked it and offered me right away.”

In particular, Peters said he felt that he showed a hard-nosed work ethic that the coaching staff in Lincoln liked.

“Even if I get knocked down, I am going to give it my all on the next rep,” Peters said. “I am not going to hang my head because I got beat. I am going to go right back up and give it my all.”

Peters said two big things stood out about Nebraska.

Chiefly, Peters said he appreciated the coaching staff’s honesty and belief in him.

“They were not hesitant with me like some other schools have been not knowing if they whether they were going to offer me or not,” Peters said. “Some schools keep saying they were going to evaluate me, but Nebraska did it right away. That speaks to how much they believe in me. That was a big draw for me. I want a place that believes in me.”

Peters continued and noted that, after spending time with current players while visiting the school and attending camp, he liked the culture he found in place under first-year head coach Matt Rhule.

“A big thing that I saw was the family that Nebraska has,” Peters said. “The family that Coach Matt Rhule is building there is awesome. The comradery that the players have with each other is awesome as well.”

On Rhule, Peters also offered praise for his future head coach.

“He is a really good man,” Peters said. “[He is] someone that I look up to and someone I would want to be like one day. He is an awesome person.”

“Coach Rhule is going to demand a lot out of you. He is going to have really high expectations and push you to be the best person that you can be. Not only the best person, but also the best athlete you can be.”

Peters also said he connected with Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, a former Wisconsin and five-year NFL offensive lineman, in addition to Rhule. Raiola, who enters his second season at Nebraska, stands 6-foot-2 compared to Peters at 6-foot-3.

“He is a great coach,” Peters said. “I relate to Coach Raiola a lot because he is around the same size as me. People overlooked Coach Raiola because of his size...I can kind of relate to him in that sense and he can relate to me because I am in a position that he was in.”

“I just want to prove people wrong, and I know I can prove people wrong.”