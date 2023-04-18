CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls girls’ shuttle hurdle relay team blazed to another fast time Monday as one of the highlights of the Tiger Invitational at Hauser Field.

The team of Paige Paup, Johnna Dieken, Mattie Dieken and Sophia Tognetti, which had already eclipsed the Blue Standard to qualify for the Drake Relays automatically, ran a 1 minute, 7.86 second time in winning that event Monday.

Tognetti also claimed the 100 hurdles and took second in the 200.

The Tigers got wins from Josee Simonson in the 1,500 (5:03.19). Maddie Gallagher in the 3,000 (11:16.03). Emily Meyer took the 400 hurdles in 1:13.79.

Cedar Falls was strong in relays winning the 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley and distance medley.

Waterloo East’s Nyla Norman won the 200 (26.84), 400 (1:02.50) and ran a leg on the winning Trojan 4x100 team to highlight East’s night.

Norman joined the group of Amyah Todd, Denia Willingham and Tia Waters to edge a Waterloo West foursome, 52.38 to 52.91.

Waterloo West’s Sahara Williams won the long jump with a best leap of 16 feet, 7 inches.

Waverly-Shell Rock captured three of the four field events.

Katelyn Eggena won both the shot put (34-1) and discus (101-09), and Ramey Dahlquist won the high jump clearing 4-8 ½.

Boys’ track

Cedar Falls wins West Invite: The Tigers out-distanced a quality field at Memorial Stadium Monday scoring 201 points, 68 better than runner-up Waverly-Shell Rock.

CF got individual wins from Conner Trunnell in the 200 (23.38), Hunter Russell in the 400 (52.44), John Ferguson in the 1,600 (4:41.21) and Jaxon Schreiber in the high jump (6-0).

The Tigers also claimed wins in the 4x100, 4x200, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relay.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Asa Newsom swept the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles, and hitting the Drake Relays blue standard in the hurdles with his winning time of 14.68.

The Go-Hawks also got wins from Jake Walker in the shot put (52-5) and Brody Williams in the discus (146-5).

Waterloo West’s Ben Frazier edged Columbus Catholic’s Caleb Holthaus by .10 second to win the 100 in 11.33.

The West 4x400 relay team was also victorious.

Girls’ soccer

Denver blanks Columbus: Sailor goalkeeper Becca Dufour made 17 saves, but the 14th-ranked Cyclones scored in each half to down Columbus, 2-0, at TJ McLaughlin Stadium.

Lexi Gehrke and Alayna Akers each scored for Denver. The Cyclones improved to 7-0, while Columbus dropped to 2-3.

Waterloo West 2, Marshalltown 0: Karis Burch and Carmella Trelka scored as the Wahawks blanked the Bobcats Monday.

Burch scored in just the third minute of the match, before Trelka made it 2-0 in the 35th minute of the first half.

The victory was West’s first of the season after opening with losses to Mason City and Iowa City Liberty.

Aplington-Parkersburg 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: Carley Hook scored four times as the Falcons posted a victory over the Bulldogs.

Eliza Buss, Jenna Lupkes, Ella Buttjer and Ciara Troyna also scored for A-P, which improved to 1-3.

Independence 15, West Delaware 0: Easten Miller scored four goals as the Mustangs rolled to victory and improved to 6-0.

Dike-New Hartford 4, Union 1: Camille Landphair scored all four goals for the Wolverines as DNH improved to 5-1.

The Wolverines dominated the first half scoring three times.

Avery Knoop scored Union’s goal.

Boys’ soccer

WSR wins: Derek Bienemann scored three times as the Go-Hawks won 4-0 over Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Ryan Lindner added a goal and two assists for WSR (3-3).

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10, Waterloo East 3: Tyler Nolder scored three times as the Rebels improved to 5-0.

Austin Betts and Dylan Knaack each added two goals for G-R.

Aplington-Parkersburg 1, Denver 0: Gavin Bernard’s second-half goal was the only tally in the game as the Falcons improved to 5-2.

Adrian Huisman made 11 saves for A-P.

Girls’ golf

West second: In tough, windy conditions at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion, the Wahawks took second in a quadangular behind Linn-Mar.

The Lions carded a 186, while West finished with a 218,

Addie Risetter led the Wahawks with a 52, while Grayson Nielsen had a 54, and Olivia Wittmayer a 55.

Morgan Rupp of Linn-Mar was medalist with a 44.

Boys’ Tennis

West 9, Columbus 0: The Wahawks picked up their first win of the season as they swept the Sailors.

West got singles wins from Connor Heuthorst, Nick Kacer-Reynolds, Benjamin Young, Kenan Sljivo, Joshua Lasley and Mason Reints.

