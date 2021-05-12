Molly Fereday pulls away to win metro girls' golf title

Fereday led by four heading into the last hole and nearly converted a difficult par after her drive on 18 rested up against a tree root just in front of the green. She missed a five-foot putt to save par, but tapped in for the victory.

“It is awesome to win it as a junior. I’m so thankful for so many people,” Fereday said. “And it was awesome to play with Amara. She is so positive and never gets done. It was awesome playing with Chase (Doland), Maddie (Dolan) and Alyssa (Fankhauser) in this year’s metro meets.”

Fereday’s 41 was the top score Wednesday, while West’s Maddie Dolan and Lytle tied for runner-up with 43s.

The top-six overall following Fereday and Lytle were Cedar Falls’ Marley Richter, third, Chase Doland of West fourth, Dolan fifth and Cedar Falls’ Taylor Urbanek sixth.

Cedar Falls won the overall team title with a 36-hole score of 757. West was second with an 833 and Columbus third with an 842.

Lytle, for her part, said she executed her game plan well early but couldn’t overcome a rough patch after she took a one-shot lead on 13.