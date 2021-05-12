Molly Fereday pulls away to win metro girls' golf title

WATERLOO – Molly Fereday didn’t want to make it too big of an event.
Holding a one stroke lead over Cedar Falls senior Amara Lytle Wednesday heading into the final round of the 2021 girls’ metro golf championship at Irv Warren Golf Course, Fereday just wanted to stay in the moment.
“There was a little bit of pressure on me coming in,” the Columbus junior said. “But I kind of went into it saying let’s have fun and enjoy the day. It was beautiful day outside.”
The positive outlook played well for Fereday as she rallied for a three-stroke win over Lytle after losing the lead early in the round.
Playing the tougher par-37 back nine at Irv Warren, Fereday took a two-stroke lead through two holes before disaster struck on 12 and 13. Fereday bogeyed 12, while Lytle carded a birdie to surge into a tie. Then on 13, Fereday doubled the 133-yard par-3 allowing Lytle, with a bogey to surge into the lead by a stroke.
“It was a pretty good start,” Fereday said. “I started off with a couple of pars and then I had the double. Fortunately after that I played even over the next four holes until the last hole. It was so important keeping that tempo and keeping my cool because once you get jittery it starts to go downhill.”
Fereday re-tied for the lead on 14 and took a one-stroke lead with a par on the 125-yard par-3 15th. Then disaster struck on 16 for Lytle who carded a double bogey on the 496-yard par-5. Fereday parred the hole taking a three-shot lead with two holes to play.
Fereday led by four heading into the last hole and nearly converted a difficult par after her drive on 18 rested up against a tree root just in front of the green. She missed a five-foot putt to save par, but tapped in for the victory.
Fereday carded a 37 to earn medalist honors and vaulted herself into the overall lead after 27 holes.
“It is awesome to win it as a junior. I’m so thankful for so many people,” Fereday said. “And it was awesome to play with Amara. She is so positive and never gets done. It was awesome playing with Chase (Doland), Maddie (Dolan) and Alyssa (Fankhauser) in this year’s metro meets.”
Fereday’s 41 was the top score Wednesday, while West’s Maddie Dolan and Lytle tied for runner-up with 43s.
The top-six overall following Fereday and Lytle were Cedar Falls’ Marley Richter, third, Chase Doland of West fourth, Dolan fifth and Cedar Falls’ Taylor Urbanek sixth.
Cedar Falls won the overall team title with a 36-hole score of 757. West was second with an 833 and Columbus third with an 842.
Lytle, for her part, said she executed her game plan well early but couldn’t overcome a rough patch after she took a one-shot lead on 13.
“I just wanted to come in with a confident and positive mindset and the first four holes that worked. It was going to plan and it was great,” Lytle said. “Then I had some hiccups and I wasn’t as strong mentally as I wanted to be. I felt myself slipping that way. Golf is a really weird mental game and when you try to wheel yourself back it doesn’t always work out the best.
“I tried to battle and I finished with a par so that was a good way to finish. Right now for me moving forward I’m confident I can strike the ball well, it is just the five inches between my ears that I need to be better with.”
Lytle will next get to work on her mental game Monday at a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional at Airport National in Cedar Rapids.
Fereday, who won the North Iowa Cedar League title Monday, will look to continue her hot play at the Pleasant Valley Sports Club Monday in a 2A first-round regional in Clermont.
Results
Final standings: 1. Cedar Falls 737, 2. West 833, 3. Columbus 842.
Top six: 1. Molly Fereday (Columbus), 162, 2. Amara Lytle (Cedar Falls), 165, 3. Marley Richter (Cedar Falls), 178, 4. Chase Doland (West), 189, 5. Maddie Dolan (West), 192, 6. Taylor Urbanek (Cedar Falls), 196.
Wednesday’s results
Team: 1. Cedar Falls 194, 2. West 206, 3. Columbus 225, 4. East 269.
Medalist: Fereday (Col), 41. Runner-up: Dolan (West), Lytle (CF), 43.
Cedar Falls: Lytle 43, Richter 45, Urbanek 53, Haley Jacobs 53.