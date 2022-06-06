 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mississippi Valley Conference announces awards for 2021-22 soccer season

BSoc Cedar Falls vs. Dubuque Senior 3

Cedar Falls' Truman Unruh heads the ball in front of the Dubuque Senior goal inn  a game in 2021.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

Two members of the Cedar Falls boys’ and girls’ soccer programs and one member of the Waterloo West boys’ soccer program received conference honors for the 2021-22 season.

Senior Truman Unruh won Athlete of the Year in the Mississippi Division after posting 38 goals and 86 points in the 2022 campaign. Unruh led the Tigers in goals and points in both of the last two seasons. Unruh will continue his soccer career at the University of Dubuque.

Waterloo West head boys’ soccer coach Mike Penning won coach of the year in the Valley Division. Under Penning, the Wahawks finished with a record of 11-6, losing in the Class 3A sub-state 9 semifinals.

Cedar Falls head girls’ soccer coach Alex Place and staff earned coach of the year honors in the Mississippi Division. Place guided the Tigers to a 13-4 record and a runner-up finish in the Class 3A Region 4 championship.

