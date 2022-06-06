Mississippi Valley Conference announces awards for 2021-22 soccer season

Two members of the Cedar Falls boys’ and girls’ soccer programs and one member of the Waterloo West boys’ soccer program received conference honors for the 2021-22 season.
Senior Truman Unruh won Athlete of the Year in the Mississippi Division after posting 38 goals and 86 points in the 2022 campaign. Unruh led the Tigers in goals and points in both of the last two seasons. Unruh will continue his soccer career at the University of Dubuque.
Waterloo West head boys’ soccer coach Mike Penning won coach of the year in the Valley Division. Under Penning, the Wahawks finished with a record of 11-6, losing in the Class 3A sub-state 9 semifinals.
Cedar Falls head girls’ soccer coach Alex Place and staff earned coach of the year honors in the Mississippi Division. Place guided the Tigers to a 13-4 record and a runner-up finish in the Class 3A Region 4 championship.