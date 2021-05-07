Mira Keeran, Maya Mallavarapu win titles for Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls got individual titles from Mira Keeran and Maya Mallavarapu as the Tigers captured the West Des Moines Invitational Friday.

Both Keeran and Mallavarapu went 5-0.

Keeran scored huge wins over top-ranked players Abbie Peterson of Ankeny Centennial, 4-0, 4-0, and Allison Szalay of West Des Moines Dowling, 4-3, 4-1, en route to her title. Mallavarapu swept three of her opponents and lost just six game six games total on the day.

Two Tiger doubles teams finished third – Madison Sagers and Malina Amjadi as well as Sriya Kalala and Elena Escalada. Each of those teams went 3-2.

