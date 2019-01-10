CEDAR FALLS -- From start to finish, the Cedar Falls wrestling team dominated the Waterloo East Thursday, to keep its record perfect (5-0) in Mississippi Valley Division action.
The Tigers rolled through the first 11 weights, with the benefit of five forfeits, as they pinned a 69-3 victory against their cross town rivals.
"We thought we could do well tonight, but the most important thing for us was to improve on the things we needed too," Tigers coach Chris Ortner said. "I think we did that. We always talk about how we wrestle not who we wrestle. We welcome the opportunity to go out there and give everything we got no matter who we are up against."
Cedar Falls gave it's all and more, as they dropped just one match the whole night.
The best match of the night came at 138 pounds, where Tiger junior Jack Plagge squared off against the Trojan's Aidan Ernst, and needed a strong push at the end to rally for a 6-4 decision.
Ernst had built a slim 4-2 edge into the third period when Plagge made his move. A take down was followed shortly afterwards by two nearfall points for Plagge, and then he rode out the final seconds for the win.
"I knew I was down by two points and had to make something happen," Plagge said. "I got the take down right away and knowing it was tied at four, I thought about holding on for overtime, or just make a move to try and win now."
The Trojans were missing several key wrestlers allowing the forfeits to take place, but they did have a bright spot at 126, as senior Chryshaun Taylor won his match, 10-6 over Gabe Hayes.
"It is kind of tough to win a meet when you have a lot of guys missing," Taylor said. "I feel if we have our full lineup in we would do so much better on the mat.
"I try and go out to get points for the team and I am not too affected by individual results," added Taylor. "My match was close to the end, and then all of a sudden something just clicked and I got more points."
The Tigers (10-5 overall, 5-0 MVC) will need to be at their best as they have two remaining matches, with Cedar Rapids Prairie and Xavier, before thinking of wearing the Mississippi Division crown.
"We do talk about where we are in the conference and it would be really cool to accomplish staying at the top the rest of the way," said Ortner. "We still have two conference matches to go and we cannot hold back. It is not over yet. We need to build on our depth and the future as we go."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.