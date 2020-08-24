Metro volleyball preview: New look Tigers ready for 2020

Riding a wealth of tall, physical players, Cedar Falls was one of the most dominate prep volleyball teams in the state of Iowa the past four years.
Facing a familiar deficit with Class 5A's state volleyball championship on the line, Cedar Falls kept its composure Friday.
The Tigers rolled to 44, 46, 44 and 41 victories, three Class 5A state volleyball championship matches, winning two in that time span.
With the Tigers set to open their 2020 season Tuesday against Class 4A state runner-up Western Dubuque at home, six key seniors from that run have departed for the college ranks and just three players who appeared in that state title match victory over West Des Moines Valley will be on the court Tuesday.
It will be a new cast, but Cedar Falls are excited to see whom will shine next.
“We have a completely different group,” Cedar Falls head coach Matt Johnson said. “We are going from six years of really physical kids to where we won’t have the size we did, but we have a lot of kids who can defend and have good ball control so it is going to be fun to see what this group can do.”
Johnson says it will be a completely different challenge.
A year ago, if the Tigers got into any trouble they send up a high ball and 6-foot-6 Alayna Yates or Mississippi State bound Akacia Brown and they’d go up and deliver a nearly automatic side out to bail the team out.
“That was a comfort zone we won’t have,” Johnson said. “We will have to attack by committee and be a little better with the ball knowing we don’t have that automatic side out.”
This season, the Tigers have only two players listed at 6-feet or taller, but they do have a bunch of scrappy defenders led by senior Emmy Wedgbury and junior Alivia Bronner.
“The funny thing is that all of our kids have played at a pretty high level of club volleyball and we have a team where everybody seems to be a libero or defensive specialist for their club team.
“A kid like Emmy, that is going to be her college role, but we’ve asked her to step outside of her comfort zone and take some swings and she done a good job of that. Of course, those two kids (Wedgbury and Bronner) have provided great leadership in the gym which is nice to have, too.”
Wedgbury recorded 10 kills last year in the state title match, and she will be joined up front by sophomore Katie Remmert and junior Anisa Smith, as part of a trio who will be expected to lead the Tiger offense.
“We got a junior and senior class that have been competing on the sophomore and junior varsity level and I think they are excited to see how they fare in varsity competition.”
Cedar Falls will also have a new field general at setter after the graduation of Emerson Green, but while it will be a new face, the name will be familiar.
Pepperdine sophomore Tayah Mahi was a four-year starter for the Tigers, and now her younger sisters, Halia, a senior, and Nohea, a sophomore, are vying to be the Tigers’ starting setter.
“That is a kind of a fun one,” Johnson said. “They both have been doing a pretty good job. Both are dynamic kids who have been well coached before, so they can do a lot of different things. We will be asking them to push a little faster offense than what we’ve run in the past, but they are both pretty capable of doing that.”
Columbus Catholic
Shelby Schnurstein is one of two head coaches in the metro. The former Janesville standout takes over a Sailor program than went 20-24 last fall.
The Sailors have plenty of veterans back with seven players who appeared in 29 or more matches and five who appeared in 43 or more.
Columbus’ top returners are seniors Madison Funk, Ali Vesely, Kennedy Guelner and Reagan Lindsay, juniors Faith Freshwater and Eva Christensen and sophomore Stephanie Boyer.
Freshwater is the top returning attacker after recording 195 kills and dominating at the net with 21 solo blocks and 41 block assists. Christensen added 187 kills, while Funk dished out 659 assists and served up 40 aces.
Waterloo Christian
The Regents have seven key players back from an 8-12 squad.
Lauren Bergstrom had a solid freshmen season with 233 assists. Senior Amber Smith led Waterloo Christian with 94 kills, while junior Allison White had 77. Sophomore Sydney Aronson led the team with 152 digs as a freshman in 2019.
Other key contributors back are Ashlynn Walston, Rachel Bergstrom and Sidra Wheeler.
Waterloo East
The Trojans also have a new coach as Ashley Sterger, an East assistant last season, was promoted to the head position in April.
A native of Galena, Sterger coached a Galena High School for four years and also was an active club coach in the Dubuque area
At East, she inherits a team that went 10-23 last year and lost several key players.
The Trojans top returning player is Sydney Magnuson. Magnuson recorded 144 kills last fall, second most on the team. Alonzia Quinn, McKenzie Heinz, Karsyn Miller and Chardonnay Hubert also recorded extensive playing time for East in 2019.
Waterloo West
The Wahawks recorded their best season since 2012 producing a 27-14 mark and reaching the Class 5A regional finals.
West lost its top-two hitters in Avery Kroll and Lauren Conrey and setter Sabrina Anderson, but return several players that played big roles in last year’s great season.
Libero Caira Hall is back after recording 447 digs. Middle blockers Jaeda Gieser and Sahara Williams are back as is outside hitter Gabby Moore. Williams recorded 45 solo blocks and 51 block assists while also adding 160 kills. Gieser had 41 solo blocks and 15 assisted blocks. Moore hammered home 127 kills.
