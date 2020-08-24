Metro volleyball preview: New look Tigers ready for 2020

“That was a comfort zone we won’t have,” Johnson said. “We will have to attack by committee and be a little better with the ball knowing we don’t have that automatic side out.”

This season, the Tigers have only two players listed at 6-feet or taller, but they do have a bunch of scrappy defenders led by senior Emmy Wedgbury and junior Alivia Bronner.

“The funny thing is that all of our kids have played at a pretty high level of club volleyball and we have a team where everybody seems to be a libero or defensive specialist for their club team.

“A kid like Emmy, that is going to be her college role, but we’ve asked her to step outside of her comfort zone and take some swings and she done a good job of that. Of course, those two kids (Wedgbury and Bronner) have provided great leadership in the gym which is nice to have, too.”

Wedgbury recorded 10 kills last year in the state title match, and she will be joined up front by sophomore Katie Remmert and junior Anisa Smith, as part of a trio who will be expected to lead the Tiger offense.

“We got a junior and senior class that have been competing on the sophomore and junior varsity level and I think they are excited to see how they fare in varsity competition.”