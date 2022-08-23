Metro VB preview

CEDAR FALLS – Tigers volleyball has a reputation for excellence to maintain. And while it’s still early, head coach Matt Johnson is confident the girls will have another red letter year.

“We’ve got a lot of returners, especially from the front row perspective, but have to replace a lot of our passers and defensive players,” Johnson said. “So we’ve got a lot of girls who are excited, ready to try to fill those positions, and I think we feel pretty comfortable that we’re going to have a good season.”

Alivia Bronner will be missed on the court as she heads for UNI, as will Sarah Albaugh and Lani Nielsen, an asset in their back row. But veterans like Katie Remmert and Nohea Mahi are returning after helping lead Cedar Falls to the Class 5A state finals last year.

Remmert’s 468 kills made her one of the top players and put her in the lead for the Tigers, while also contributing 39 blocks and 329 digs. Mahi brought 971 assists and 30 aces to the season and both girls – alongside Bronner, made first team in the all Mississippi Valley Conference team.

Meanwhile, Johnson says they’ve developed even more talent in the wings, anxious for a chance to showcase their skills on the varsity level.

“We understand that we’ve got a lot to replace, but one of the things that’s kind of been the culture of our program the last few years is we’ve got a lot of upperclassmen that we know have got skill and talent that gotten to see develop in sophomore and JV level and have waited patiently for their turn,” Johnson said. “And this is another one of those groups where we’re going to see some of those groups where you’re going to see those upperclassmen step up and shine with their chances here.”

Waterloo West

At Waterloo West, head coach Ashley Berinobis has high hopes for a good year. Senior Sahara Williams will be playing basketball in Hungary for the United States in the Under-18 3 versus 3 World Cup, meaning CeCe Moore will step into the outside spot for the time being. However, with 190 kills to her name last season and experience in the right, middle and full rotation positions last year, Berinobis isn’t worried at all.

A sore spot for West is their lack of a gymnasium this season, with their home games being played at Hawkeye Community College. But despite the setback, the Wahawks are ready for the start of their season against Dubuque Hempstead before facing their cross-town rivals two days later.

“I have faith in our back row. Our server seed already looks 100% better than it has these past three years, so I expect good things from this season,” Berinobis said. “We’re really excited for the East-West game this Thursday to honor Ollie Rahnavardi who was my coach for three years.”

Waterloo East

Across town at Waterloo East, coach Mikayla Montgomery is also excited for the year. They have a strong core with eight seniors returning. According to Montgomery, they’ve practiced all summer, giving them increased versatility on the court.

“I think it works in our favor that we have athletes that can play multiple positions. One, they can be at point in time, we can change up the lineup based off of our needs going against our opponents, but also the fact that they are well-rounded to just filling in any position and know how to play that position well.”

Among their returning stars is senior setter Nyla Norman, who contributed 340 assists and 103 kills for the Trojans in 2021

Columbus Catholic

After finishing 21-21 in the competitive North Iowa Cedar League division, the girls at Columbus Catholic are ready for 2022-23. They’ve hit the gym in their downtime and have been relentless in practice. According to head coach Courtney Solberg, the result is a focused team that’s ready for the season.

“The girls have focused a lot on bringing energy and having great communication over the summer,” Solberg said. “And lately, we’ve just been fine-tuning those skills. I love watching each of them get excited, especially when one of their teammates scores a point. They get excited and celebrate with their teammate

And with their current lineup, Solberg believes the girls will have plenty of opportunities to celebrate. The Sailors have three returning seniors in defensive specialists Alli Hagness and Stephanie Boyer, and setter Megan Fangman. They also have outsider Morgan Bradley returning as a junior, and some promising freshmen players.

“I can go down the list of everyone on the team – they’re all bringing important things to the team that are going to help us be successful this year,” Solberg said.

Waterloo Christian

Waterloo Christian finished at 18-15 last season and according to head coach Theresa Renaud, they’re primed and ready to expand on their 2021-22 success. For the first time, they engaged in in-league play against bigger schools, giving them valuable experience for the year ahead, while practicing throughout the spring and summer. This has resulted in what Renaud says is a stronger team with high morale.

“Everybody is really excited about our season,” Renaud said. “There’s going to be some different things that they have not seen before as far as plays from the varsity, and I do know that faculty and students are very excited about watching the girls this year.

Three members of last year’s team are returning as seniors for the 2022-23 season, with libero Sydney Aronson leading the Regents’ defense. Two sophomores and three juniors are also returning.

Twins Lauren and Rachel Bergstrom are among their seniors, with Lauren acting as the full-time setter. As for Rachel, head coach Theresa Renaud says she’ll act as a utility player at all ends of the 5-1 rotation. Renaud described her role as a “constant force” on the court wherever she’s needed.

“She’s a great hitter and a great defender, and a really good passer in the back, and an excellent server,” Renaud said. “And she’s going to be amazing to watch.”

