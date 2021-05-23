Metro softball teams ready to take flight in 2021

Waterloo East head softball coach Chad Adams has never been more excited to be busy.
Twelve months after the strange and different 2020 COVID-shortened season, the 2021 metro softball season will kick off this week and then all heck will break loose.
“Twice this summer we have weeks where we have 10 games scheduled,” Adams said. “I’m super excited about it, honestly. I think I can say it for everybody we are all excited to get back to playing a 40-game schedule.”
“It’s going to be completely different, obviously,” Columbus coach Chris Olmstead said. “It’s not just for the obvious reasons, either. It will have to be managed differently and we are playing varsity doubleheaders again instead of the COVID dictated JV-V last year. It will give a lot more opportunities for kids to play.”
Waterloo Columbus SailorsAfter three consecutive trips to the state tournament, Columbus lost in the regional finals last summer. The Sailors are looking to use that as motivation heading into the 2021 season where they return nine-plus key players.
“I think we should be pretty solid to be honest,” Olmstead said. “It is a young team still. We only have three seniors and no juniors. The rest are sophomores, freshman and eighth-graders. But those three seniors in Alivia Schultz, Sophia Meier and Reagan Lindsay … they are three good ones. Their leadership skills are incredible and I rely on them a lot.”
Olmstead says he wants to see this group make their own legacy.
“Their ready to write their own story and that is kind of what I’ve been telling them,” Olmstead said. “You have to create your own identity and make accomplishments for yourself that you can cherish.”
Schultz hit. 375 last summer with seven doubles. Lindsay batted .412 and scored 12 times. The Sailors also got strong offensive contributions from Avery Hogan (.372), Kamryn Regenold (.375) and Morgan Bradley (.333).
In the circle, Haile Frost returns after going 10-5 with a 2.58 earned run average.
“We are deep in pitching,” Olmstead said. “When I say deep we have eight pitchers. They are going to be able to eat up innings when I ask them to eat up innings.
“It’s a different situation than last year where we were playing just a single varsity game. We can’t expect Haile to pitch doubleheaders all the time.”
Cedar Falls Tigers
Cedar Falls was limited to just nine games last season where the Tigers were 3-6.
Several veteran players return from that team, athletes that were part of a team that made major strides forward in 2019 when many were just freshman. With that experience back head coach Steve Chidester feels the Tigers can have a strong summer.
“I’m excited about the season,” Chidester said. “I feel this should be one of the best seasons we’ve had in a while and that should be the expectation.”
Standout hitter and pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen is just a junior and one of the top metro players. Rasmussen is dealing with a minor injury, but Chidester hopes she will be ready to go game one.
Abby Runyan, Gabby Townsend, Lex Hesse, Ronni Steffener, Avery Canfield and Sydney Barnett have all played major innings for Cedar Falls in past seasons.
The Tigers will be a little short-handed early as state track standouts Maddie McFarland and Myah Brinker will finally join the squad Monday.
“It will take us a bit to put it all together. We might not get off to the fast start as I’d like to get,” Chidester said. “But we have a lot girls who are experienced who got thrown into the mix early in their careers and now they are ready to put a good season together.”
Waterloo East Trojans
Adams returns seven key players from a team that went 7-14 last year.
East’s top returner is Sydney Magnuson who will lead the Trojans not only in the batter’s box, but also in the pitcher’s circle.
Magnuson batted .381 last summer with five home runs and 20 RBIs. She also threw 41.2 innings as a pitcher.
“Syd is going to have a really strong year, I feel is going to do some really good things at the plate,” Adams said. “We have some good leaders back. Addy Grimmett, our catcher, is a leader on the field and I look for her to have a big season. Jayden Bentley, I tell me people all the time she is the smartest kid I’ve ever coached.”
Aalona Ford, Jaida Thurnau, Maysen Bruess, Bailee Nichols also played innings for East last year, and Jocelyn Foss logged 59 innings in the pitching circle to give the Trojans a solid 1-2 rotation.
Waterloo West Wahawks
After two-years as an assistant, Adam Dehl has taken over the Wahawk program and his first order of business was to get his team to understand the value of doing everything right each and every day.
“Our biggest focus so far is just cutting down mistakes, the little things that add up and snowball on us,” Dehl said. “Last year we had a few games we lost where it was one bad inning that cost us.”
West has several veteran players back from a 2-17 season.
Bri McPoland is one of the top returning hitters in the Mississippi Valley Conference after hitting .400 in 2020 with 13 runs scored and five doubles. Sierra Burt, Haley Christoffer, Ruby Chris, Bailey Schoepske, CeCe Dehl, Savannah Ringhedan, Rylee Hundley and Josie Bauler all played a lot of innings.
The biggest question mark is in the pitching circle where the Wahawks lost Bre’Ann Olsson to graduate. Olsson logged 70.2 of West’s 106.2 innings last season.
“Our two young pitchers had a really great off season,” Dehl said. “They did a great job locating their pitches and moving the ball. I’d say Nia Christoffer put her best foot forward and is kind of leading the charge in picking up those missing innings.”