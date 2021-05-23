Metro softball teams ready to take flight in 2021

Waterloo East head softball coach Chad Adams has never been more excited to be busy.

Twelve months after the strange and different 2020 COVID-shortened season, the 2021 metro softball season will kick off this week and then all heck will break loose.

“Twice this summer we have weeks where we have 10 games scheduled,” Adams said. “I’m super excited about it, honestly. I think I can say it for everybody we are all excited to get back to playing a 40-game schedule.”

“It’s going to be completely different, obviously,” Columbus coach Chris Olmstead said. “It’s not just for the obvious reasons, either. It will have to be managed differently and we are playing varsity doubleheaders again instead of the COVID dictated JV-V last year. It will give a lot more opportunities for kids to play.”

Waterloo Columbus SailorsAfter three consecutive trips to the state tournament, Columbus lost in the regional finals last summer. The Sailors are looking to use that as motivation heading into the 2021 season where they return nine-plus key players.