Metro softball preview: Sailors don't see a drop off coming

Several big driving forces to three consecutive state softball tournaments have left the diamond for Waterloo Columbus.
Despite losing standout players such as Taylor Hogan and pitching stalwart Kayla Sproul to graduation, Sailor head coach Chris Olmstead says don’t count out his young team from threatening for a four-peat.
“We lost some big cornerstones and there are people out there that probably think we have fallen off a cliff,” Olmstead said. “But that is not going to happen in my opinion. If it does then I will own it, it will be my fault. But I don’t think it will happen.”
The Sailors return some firepower in senior Jenna Schott (.311 batting average, 27 runs and 23 RBIs), Alivia Schultz (.448, 48 runs 18 doubles and 59 RBIs), Reagan Lindsay (.360 and 24 runs) and Sophie Meier (.339 and 34 RBIs).
Plus senior Emily Mollenhoff has returned to the team after nearly a year and a half away. Mollenhoff drove in the winning run that sent Columbus to its first state tournament as a freshman.
Where Columbus lacks experience is in the circle where Sproul pitched all but 33 innings last summer.
Olmstead likes the four young candidates he has in Hailie Frost, Avery Hogan, Ella Smith and Nya Simmons. All four are freshman.
“We are going to be four or five deep,” Olmstead said. “We’re probably going to take a pitch by committee approach. All of them can throw strikes and all of them have different strengths.
“I’m not too worried about our depth at pitcher. It like our team in general. I think we have more overall depth than we had last year. Maybe we don’t have some of the front-line players we had, but I got a lot of chess pieces I can use.”
Cedar Falls
Veteran coach Steve Chidester believes he’s got a group of young, talented players that is ready to turn the corner.
A year after a 16-24 season, the Tigers with 11 players back who appeared in 28 or more games during the 2019 season, may have the most experience of any metro softball team.
“I think we are ready to play a game,” Chidester said after a recent practice. “It’s a good group of kids. They are coachable and excited about playing.”
To make that turn, Chidester says he pitchers got to be at the forefront.
Sophomore Cyrah Rasmussen is back after going 12-13 with a 2.27 earned run average. She struck out 147 in 157 innings pitched. Abby Runyan, a junior, is also back.
“I think they are going to be a little more confident,” Chidester said. “I think they are going to be more confident with the defense behind them. And, our defense has got to help. We got to do the little things better and we got to eliminate the mental mistakes.”
Chidester also thinks the offense will be better.
Rasmussen hit .362 as a freshman with 10 doubles, three home runs and 29 RBIs. Senior Tjaden Petersen drove in 31 runs in 2019, and Maddie McFarland and Myah Brinker were solid offensive contributors.
Waterloo East
Trojan head coach Chad Adams has six players returning who have played more than 100 varsity games.
“I’m pretty excited to see what they can do this year,” Adams said. “We open Tuesday with a pretty good Dubuque Hempstead team, and it will be a good challenge and we will see where we are pretty quickly.”
Two of East’s top hitters are back in Kenidi Adams (.392 and 21 RBIs) and Josie Stocks (.358 with nine doubles, five home runs and 25 RBIs).
The Trojans have some experience in the circle, too. Sydney Magnuson, Jocelyn Foss and Bailee Nichols all got time last year and have put in extra work in the offseason. And after shoulder problems limited her to just a few appearances last year, Adams, a senior, is ready to return to the circle.
“She really grinded it out last year with a bad leg and shoulder,” Chad Adams said. “I’m excited to see the progress the group has made.”
Waterloo West
A young group struggled to six wins last year, but with experience gained, Wahawk head coach Ashley Reimer feels her team is ready to make a step forward.
West had six players who were sophomores are younger last summer that played in more than 30 games.
“That experience is going to pay off,” Reimer said. “Those nerves that those young players had last season should be gone. The girls also have a better understanding of what it is like to play in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
“Our team chemistry is better. I think we are going to see a big improvement.”
Catcher Bri McPoland returns after batting .429 and scoring 25 runs in 2019. Haley Christoffer slugged .404 with eight doubles and drove in 25 runs.
The Wahawks also return a pair of experienced pitchers in Bre’Ann Olsson and freshman Nia Christoffer.
“Nia has put in a lot of work, worked her tail off this winter,” Reimer said. “She has made big strides.”
