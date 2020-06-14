Metro softball preview: Sailors don't see a drop off coming

“I’m not too worried about our depth at pitcher. It like our team in general. I think we have more overall depth than we had last year. Maybe we don’t have some of the front-line players we had, but I got a lot of chess pieces I can use.”

Cedar Falls

Veteran coach Steve Chidester believes he’s got a group of young, talented players that is ready to turn the corner.

A year after a 16-24 season, the Tigers with 11 players back who appeared in 28 or more games during the 2019 season, may have the most experience of any metro softball team.

“I think we are ready to play a game,” Chidester said after a recent practice. “It’s a good group of kids. They are coachable and excited about playing.”

To make that turn, Chidester says he pitchers got to be at the forefront.

Sophomore Cyrah Rasmussen is back after going 12-13 with a 2.27 earned run average. She struck out 147 in 157 innings pitched. Abby Runyan, a junior, is also back.