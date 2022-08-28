Metro runners have a lot to prove

CEDAR FALLS – Brett Egan and Leah Jennings have a lot to prove in their debut seasons as the boys and girls cross country coaches, but they’re lucky to have returning talent to help.

On the girls’ side, injuries plagued their 2021-22 season, keeping them from being ranked. But this year, the girls are back and healthy, while both of their state qualifiers – senior Rachel Mandt and sophomore Zoe Zylstra – are returning to the roster. Combined with a promising summer training camp, Jennings is upbeat about the upcoming year.

“We had lots of positivity, lots of hard work so far, so I’m optimistic to an awesome year.”

For the boys, Egan said they showed promise at summer camp. They lost all-state runner Brayden Burnett to graduation, but they have a nucleus of seniors in Colby Cryer, Gavin Denholm, Colin Johnson, Jonathan Squires and Pascal Cuhat.

“Colby has been looking really, really good in the start of this season and I think he’ll be one that definitely will surprise people this season,” Egen said. “And I think he’s going to have a tremendous senior year.”

The juniors have also been an asset to the Tigers’ arsenal, including Luke Hartman, who ran the two-mile race at state track earlier this year.

Waterloo WestWest coach Lincoln Vorba is seeing a breakout year for Wahawk boys cross country. In their first meet of the season in Colesburg, West had four runners place in the top 10, with sophomores Presley Berns and Ben Ritter finishing second and fourth

“I’m really excited about the start of our season. Obviously it’s a very young season, but the kids are working extremely hard and a lot of the credit goes to them for their summer training and the work they have put in prior to,” Vorba said.

The Wahawks continued their row of good performances on Thursday in Charles City, with Berns coming in first and three other runners in the top 15. But Vorba cautioned that the season is still young and there’s room for improvement.

“Kids are running well. It’s early in the year, but the guys have run well early and we’re excited about where we’re at,” Vorba said. “But we obviously have a lot of work to do to continue to get better and improve, and hopefully be at our best in October.”

For girls, Caleb Burjes is handling a team with a high number of freshmen and sophomores, but they’re already showing talent that he believes will only get better with time.

“One thing I’m looking forward to is we’ve got a really young team, so a lot of girls that will run this year and be able to come back for a couple more years in the future,” Burjes said. “So I’m really looking forward to how they kind of develop and not just in terms of times, but also as young women who do get stuff in the classroom and the community, or whatever it may be.”

Burjes singled out freshman Alisa Pajazetovich, who was the top finisher for West girls in their their first meet at Edgemont on Tuesday. He also pointed out fellow freshman Adeline Tudor and sophomores Gracie Marlin (a team captain) and Bailey Kestel as runners that Wahawk fans should keep an eye out for.

Waterloo EastAfter seven years of being combined with West High, Trojans cross country has been resurrected. Head coach Nekoda Garbs was tasked with the restart and currently oversees both the boys’ and girls’ programs

The Trojans first meet was on Thursday in Marshalltown, where they fielded two boys and two girls. However, numbers are starting to trickle in day by day and by next week, they hope to have six boys ready to go.

“It’s really cool to be given that honor, bringing it back to East and building it,” Garbs said. “And so we’re trying to get that out there, that we’re here, we are no longer combined with West High. And so trying to numbers up, things like that has been a challenge, but we’re finding more and more kids are interested and curious about the sport, and so that’s been good, too.”

It’s still too early to name names on the roster, but Garbs identified Mya Johnson, the team captain as her go-to for the newly revived team.

Columbus CatholicHead coach Ron Roberson is optimistic for the year ahead. For the first time in years, they have enough runners to field a boys varsity, boys junior varsity and girls varsity team. There are 14 boys and six girls overseen by Roberson. Helping is the fact their numbers are being bolstered by bringing back the program of pairing up with Don Bosco.

However, they have stiff competition in the North Iowa Cedar League against schools like Dike-New Hartford, Hudson, Grundy Center, Jesup and Oelwein – all of whom went to state last year.

“Right now, I think there’s some kids that have a good shot at maybe qualifying for state this year,” Roberson said. “

The boys are being led by junior runner and two-time NICL honorable mention Leo Christensen. Seniors Theodore Ahern, Brock Hagedorn, Peter Minard are also on the radar, as well as lettering sophomore Jace Matern

For girls, Roberson is looking at junior Madison Hellman to take the lead, with freshmen Stella Ludwig and Claire Schaefer already showing promise.

Valley Lutheran CrusadersFourth in Class 1A last year at the boys’ state meet, the Crusaders return five of the seven runners who competed at the state championships Adric Schmitz, Ethan L’Heureux, Isaac Dawson, Keller Wilson and Micah Wilson. Schmitz took 39th overall in 1A last year in 17 minutes, 40.11 seconds.