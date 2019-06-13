CEDAR RAPIDS -- Tenth-ranked (4A) Cedar Rapids Xavier rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Cedar Falls as part of a doubleheader sweep for the Saints over the Tigers in Mississippi Valley Conference softball action Thursday.
The Tigers (8-12) had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the second when Cara Forsblom and Cyrah Rassmussen each had run-scoring doubles.
In the nightcap, Cedar Falls lead 2-0, again, as Kya Kaeppel (first) and pinch runner Reagan Welaufer (second) scored runs. Xavier, however, tied it in the bottom of the second and took the lead for good in the third with three runs.
Rasmussen was 2-for-4 for the Tigers, while Lex Hesse was 2-for-2 with a double.
